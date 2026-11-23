Celebrity birthdays for the week of Nov. 29-Dec. 5:

Nov. 29: Singer-keyboardist Felix Cavaliere of The Rascals is 84. Actor Jeff Fahey (“Lost,” “The Marshal”) is 74. Director Joel Coen (“Fargo,” “O Brother, Where Art Thou?”) is 72. Actor-comedian Howie Mandel is 71. Actor Cathy Moriarty is 66. Actor Kim Delaney (“NYPD Blue”) is 65. Actor Andrew McCarthy is 64. Actor Don Cheadle is 62. Actor-producer Neill Barry (“Friends and Lovers”) is 61. Singer Jonathan Knight of New Kids on the Block is 58. Actor Larry Joe Campbell (“According to Jim”) is 56. Keyboardist Frank Delgado of Deftones is 56. Actor Paola Turbay (“True Blood”) is 56. Contemporary Christian singer Crowder is 55. Actor Gena Lee Nolin (“Sheena,” “Baywatch”) is 55. Actor Brian Baumgartner (“The Office”) is 54. Actor Julian Ovenden (“Downton Abbey”) is 51. Actor Anna Faris (“Mom,” “Scary Movie”) is 50. Gospel singer James Fortune is 49. Actor Lauren German (“Lucifer,” “Chicago Fire”) is 48. Rapper The Game is 47. Drummer Ringo Garza of Los Lonely Boys is 45. Actor-comedian John Milhiser (“Saturday Night Live”) is 45. Actor Lucas Black (“NCIS: New Orleans,” “Sling Blade”) is 44. Actor Diego Boneta (“Scream Queens”) is 36. Actor Lovie Simone (“Greenleaf”) is 28.

Nov. 30: Country singer-record company executive Jimmy Bowen is 89. Director Ridley Scott is 89. Writer-director Terrence Malick (“The Thin Red Line”) is 83. Bassist Roger Glover of Deep Purple is 81. Singer-actor Mandy Patinkin is 74. Guitarist Shuggie Otis is 73. Country singer Jeannie Kendall of The Kendalls is 72. Singer Billy Idol is 71. Guitarist John Ashton of Psychedelic Furs is 69. Comedian Colin Mochrie (“Whose Line Is It Anyway?”) is 69. Rapper Jalil of Whodini is 63. Actor-director Ben Stiller is 61. DJ Steve Aoki is 49. Singer Clay Aiken (“American Idol”) is 48. Actor Elisha Cuthbert (“24”) is 44. Actor Kaley Cuoco (“The Big Bang Theory”) is 41. Model Chrissy Teigen is 41. Actor Christel Khalil (“The Young and the Restless”) is 39. Actor Rebecca Rittenhouse (“The Mindy Project”) is 38. Actor Adelaide Clemens (“Rectify”) is 37.

Dec. 1: Actor-director Woody Allen is 91. Singer Dianne Lennon of the Lennon Sisters is 87. Bassist Casey Van Beek of The Tractors is 84. Singer-guitarist Eric Bloom of Blue Oyster Cult is 82. Drummer John Densmore of The Doors is 82. Actor-singer Bette Midler is 81. Singer Gilbert O’Sullivan is 80. Country singer Kim Richey is 70. Actor Charlene Tilton is 68. Model-actor Carol Alt is 66. Actor Jeremy Northam (“The Crown,” “The Tudors”) is 65. Actor Katherine LaNasa (“Longmire,” “Deception”) is 60. Actor Nestor Carbonell (“Lost,” “Suddenly Susan”) is 59. Actor Golden Brooks (“Girlfriends”) is 56. Actor-comedian Sarah Silverman is 56. Singer Bart Millard of MercyMe is 54. Actor David Hornsby (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) is 51. Guitarist Brad Delson of Linkin Park is 49. Actor Nate Torrence (“Hello Ladies”) is 49. Singer Mat Kearney is 48. Actor Riz Ahmed (“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”) is 44. Actor Charles Michael Davis (“NCIS: New Orleans,” “The Originals”) is 42. Actor Ilfenesh Hadera (“Godfather of Harlem,” “She’s Gotta Have It”) is 41. Singer-actor Janelle Monae is 41. Actor Ashley Monique Clark (“The Hughleys”) is 38. Singer Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots is 38. Actor Zoe Kravitz (“Insurgent,” “Divergent”) is 38. Singer Nico Sereba of Nico and Vinz is 36.

Dec. 2: Actor Cathy Lee Crosby (“That’s Incredible”) is 82. Director Penelope Spheeris (“Wayne’s World,” “The Decline of Western Civilization”) is 81. Actor Ron Raines (“Guiding Light”) is 77. Actor Keith Szarabajka (“Angel,” “The Equalizer”) is 74. Actor Dan Butler (“Frasier”) is 72. News anchor Stone Phillips is 72. Actor Dennis Christopher (“Breaking Away,” “Chariots of Fire”) is 71. Actor Steven Bauer (“Scarface”) is 70. Bassist Rick Savage of Def Leppard is 66. Actor Brendan Coyle (“Downton Abbey”) is 63. Actor Lucy Liu is 58. Bassist Nate Mendel of Foo Fighters is 58. Actor Suzy Nakamura (“Dr. Ken”) is 58. Actor Rena Sofer (“24,” “Just Shoot Me”) is 58. Rapper Treach of Naughty By Nature is 56. Actor Joe Lo Truglio (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) is 56. Singer Nelly Furtado is 48. Singer Britney Spears is 45. Singer-actor Jana Kramer is 43. Actor-comedian Yvonne Orji is 43. Actor Daniela Ruah (“NCIS: Los Angeles”) is 43. Actor Alfred Enoch (“How To Get Away With Murder”) is 38. Singer-songwriter Charlie Puth is 35.

Dec. 3: Singer Mickey Thomas of Jefferson Starship is 77. Bassist Paul Gregg of Restless Heart is 72. Actor Steven Culp (“Desperate Housewives,” “JAG”) is 71. Actor Daryl Hannah is 66. Actor Julianne Moore is 66. Actor Brendan Fraser is 58. Singer Montell Jordan is 58. Actor-comedian Royale Watkins is 57. Actor Bruno Campos (“Nip/Tuck,” “Jesse”) is 53. Actor Holly Marie Combs (“Charmed”) is 53. Actor Liza Lapira (“The Equalizer”) is 51. Actor Lauren Roman (“Bold and the Beautiful”) is 51. Musician Daniel Bedingfield is 47. Actor-comedian Tiffany Haddish is 47. Actor Anna Chlumsky is 46. Actor Jenna Dewan (“The Resident,” ″Supergirl”) is 46. Actor Brian Bonsall (“Star Trek: The Next Generation,” “Family Ties”) is 45. Actor Dascha Polanco (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 44. Singer-songwriter Andy Grammer is 43. Drummer Michael Calabrese of Lake Street Dive is 42. Actor Amanda Seyfried (“Mamma Mia,” “Big Love”) is 41. Actor Jake T. Austin (“The Fosters,” ″Wizards of Waverly Place”) is 32.

Dec. 4: Actor-producer-director Max Baer Jr. (“The Beverly Hillbillies”) is 89. Actor Gemma Jones is 84. Bassist Bob Mosley of Moby Grape is 84. Singer-bassist Chris Hillman (The Byrds, the Flying Burrito Brothers) is 82. Singer Southside Johnny Lyon of Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes is 78. Actor Jeff Bridges is 77. Actor Patricia Wettig is 75. Drummer Brian Prout of Diamond Rio is 71. Bassist Bob Griffin (The BoDeans) is 67. Singer Vinnie Dombroski of Sponge is 64. Actor Chelsea Noble (“Growing Pains,” ″Kirk”) is 62. Actor Marisa Tomei is 62. Comedian Fred Armisen (“Portlandia,” ″Saturday Night Live”) is 60. Rapper Jay-Z is 57. Actor Kevin Sussman (“Ugly Betty”) is 56. Model Tyra Banks is 53. Country singer Lila McCann is 45. Actor Lindsay Felton (“Caitlin’s Way”) is 42. Actor Orlando Brown (“That’s So Raven”) is 39. Actor Scarlett Estevez (“Lucifer”) is 19.

Dec. 5: Actor Jeroen Krabbe (“The Fugitive”) is 82. Opera singer Jose Carreras is 80. Singer Jim Messina (Loggins and Messina, Poco) is 79. Actor Morgan Brittany (“Dallas”) is 75. Actor Brian Backer (“Fast Times at Ridgemont High”) is 70. Country singer Ty England is 63. Singer-guitarist John Rzeznik of The Goo Goo Dolls is 61. Country singer Gary Allan is 59. Comedian Margaret Cho is 58. Actor Alex Kapp Horner (“The New Adventures of Old Christine”) is 57. Actor Kali Rocha (“Liv and Maddie,” “Man with a Plan”) is 56. Bassist Regina Zernay of Cowboy Mouth is 54. Actor Paula Patton (“Precious”) is 51. Actor Amy Acker (“Person of Interest,” “Angel”) is 50. Actor Nick Stahl (TV’s “Carnivale,” film’s “Terminator 3”) is 47. Singer Keri Hilson is 44. Actor Gabriel Luna (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is 44. Actor-turned-racecar driver Frankie Muniz (“Malcolm in the Middle”) is 41. Actor Ross Bagley (“Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”) is 38.