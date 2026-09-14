Celebrity birthdays for the week of Sept. 20-26 include Alfonso Ribeiro and Nicole Richie

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Sept. 20-26:

Sept. 20: Actor Sophia Loren is 92. Bassist Chuck Panozzo (Styx) is 78. Actor Tony Denison (“Major Crimes,” “The Closer”) is 77. Actor Debbi Morgan (“Power”) is 75. Jazz guitarist Peter White is 72. Actor Betsy Brantley (“Deep Impact”) is 71. Actor Gary Cole is 70. Bassist Randy Bradbury of Pennywise is 62. Actor Kristen Johnston (“3rd Rock From The Sun”) is 59. Singers Gunnar and Matthew Nelson of Nelson are 59. Bassist Ben Shepherd (Soundgarden) is 58. Actor Enuka Okuma (“Rookie Blue”) is 54. Actor Moon Bloodgood (“Falling Skies”) is 51. Actor Jon Bernthal (“The Walking Dead,” “Daredevil”) is 50. Singer The-Dream is 49. Actor Charlie Weber (“How To Get Away With Murder”) is 48. Drummer Rick Woolstenhulme of Lifehouse is 47. Rapper Yung Joc is 46. Actor Crystle Stewart (“For Better or Worse”) is 45. Actor Aldis Hodge (“Straight Outta Compton,” “Hidden Figures”) is 40. Drummer Jack Lawless of DNCE and Jonas Brothers is 39. Actor Malachi Kirby (2016′s “Roots”) is 37.

Sept. 21: Author-comedian Fannie Flagg is 85. TV and film producer Jerry Bruckheimer is 83. Guitarist Don Felder (The Eagles) is 79. Author Stephen King is 79. Actor Bill Murray is 76. Filmmaker Ethan Coen of the Coen Brothers is 69. Actor-comedian Dave Coulier (“Full House”) is 67. Actor David James Elliott (“JAG”) is 66. Actor Serena Scott Thomas is 65. Actor Nancy Travis is 65. Actor Rob Morrow (“Numb3rs,” ″Northern Exposure”) is 64. Actor Angus Macfadyen (“Braveheart,” “Saw” movies) is 63. Actor Cheryl Hines (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”) is 61. Country singer Faith Hill is 59. Drummer Tyler Stewart of Barenaked Ladies is 59. Actor-talk show host Ricki Lake is 58. Actor Billy Porter (“Pose”) is 57. Actor Rob Benedict (“Supernatural,” ″Felicity”) is 56. Actor James Lesure (“Las Vegas,” “For Your Love”) is 55. Actor Alfonso Ribeiro (“America’s Funniest Home Videos,” “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”) is 55. Actor Luke Wilson is 55. Actor Paulo Costanzo (“Royal Pains,” ″Joey”) is 48. Actor Autumn Reeser (“Entourage,” “The O.C.”) is 46. TV personality Nicole Richie (“The Simple Life”) is 45. Actor Maggie Grace (“Fear the Walking Dead,” “Lost”) is 43. Actor Joseph Mazzello (“Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Jurassic Park”) is 43. Actor Ahna O’Reilly (“The Help”) is 42. Rapper Wale is 42. Singer Jason Derulo is 40. Actor Ryan Guzman (“Heroes Reborn,” ″Pretty Little Liars”) is 39. Actor Nikolas Brino (“7th Heaven”) is 28.

Sept. 22: Singer-dancer Toni Basil is 83. Actor Paul Le Mat (“American Graffiti”) is 81. Singer David Coverdale (Whitesnake, Deep Purple) is 75. Actor Shari Belafonte is 72. Singer Debby Boone is 70. Country singer June Forester of The Forester Sisters is 70. Singer Nick Cave is 69. Actor Lynn Herring (“General Hospital”) is 69. Singer Johnette Napolitano of Concrete Blonde is 69. Opera singer Andrea Bocelli is 68. Musician Joan Jett is 68. Actor Scott Baio is 66. Actor Bonnie Hunt is 65. Actor Catherine Oxenberg (“Dynasty”) is 65. Actor Rob Stone (“Mr. Belvedere”) is 64. Actor Dan Bucatinsky (“24: Legacy”) is 61. Bassist-guitarist Dave Hernandez (The Shins) is 56. Rapper Mystikal is 56. Singer Big Rube of Society of Soul is 55. Actor James Hillier (“The Crown”) is 53. Actor Mireille Enos (“World War Z”) is 51. Actor Daniella Alonso (“Revolution,” ″Friday Night Lights”) is 48. Actor Michael Graziadei (“The Young and the Restless”) is 47. Actor Ashley Eckstein (“That’s So Raven,” “Sofia the First”) is 45. Actor Katie Lowes (“Scandal”) is 44. Bassist Will Farquarson of Bastille is 43. Actor Tatiana Maslany (“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” “Orphan Black”) is 41. Actor Ukweli Roach (“Blindspot”) is 40. Actor Tom Felton (“Harry Potter” films) is 39. Actor Teyonah Parris (“Mad Men”) is 39.

Sept. 23: Singer Julio Iglesias is 83. Actor-singer Paul Petersen (“The Donna Reed Show”) is 81. Actor Mary Kay Place is 79. Musician Bruce Springsteen is 77. Director George C. Wolfe (film’s “Nights in Rodanthe,” stage’s “Angels in America”) is 72. Drummer Leon Taylor of The Ventures is 71. Actor Rosalind Chao (2020’s “Mulan,” “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine”) is 69. Actor Jason Alexander (“Seinfeld”) is 67. Actor Chi McBride (“Hawaii Five-0,” ″Boston Public”) is 65. Steel guitarist Don Herron of BR549 is 64. Actor LisaRaye (“All of Us,” ″Beauty Shop”) is 60. Singer Ani DiFranco is 56. Singer Sam Bettens of K’s Choice is 54. Rapper-producer-record head Jermaine Dupri is 54. Actor Kip Pardue (“The Rules of Attraction,” “Remember the Titans”) is 50. Actor Anthony Mackie (“Captain America: The Winter Soldier”) is 48. Singer Erik-Michael Estrada of O-Town is 47. Actor Brandon Victor Dixon (“Hamilton”) is 45. Actor David Lim (“S.W.A.T.,” ″Quantico”) is 43. Actor Cush Jumbo (“The Good Fight,” ″The Good Wife”) is 41. Actor Skylar Astin (“Pitch Perfect” films) is 39.

Sept. 24: Singer Phyllis ″Jiggs” Allbut Sirico of The Angels is 84. Actor Gordon Clapp (“NYPD Blue”) is 78. Actor Harriet Walter (“The Crown”) is 76. Actor Kevin Sorbo (“Hercules: The Legendary Journeys”) is 68. Singer Cedric Dent (Take 6) is 64. Actor-writer Nia Vardalos (“My Big Fat Greek Wedding”) is 64. Drummer Shawn Crahan of Slipknot is 57. Drummer Marty Mitchell (Ricochet) is 57. Singer-guitarist Marty Cintron of No Mercy is 55. Guitarist Juan DeVevo of Casting Crowns is 51. Actor Ian Bohen (“Yellowstone,” “Teen Wolf”) is 50. Actor Spencer Treat Clark (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “Animal Kingdom”) is 39. Actor Grey Damon (“Station 19”) is 39. Actor Kyle Sullivan (“Malcolm in the Middle”) is 38. Actor Ben Platt is 33.

Sept. 25: Polka band leader Jimmy Sturr is 85. Actor Josh Taylor (“Days of Our Lives,” “Valerie’s Family: The Hogans”) is 83. Actor Robert Walden (“Lou Grant”) is 83. Actor Michael Douglas is 82. Model Cheryl Tiegs is 79. Actor Mimi Kennedy (“Dharma and Greg”) is 78. Actor Anson Williams (“Happy Days”) is 77. Actor Mark Hamill is 75. Actor Colin Friels is 74. Actor Heather Locklear is 65. Actor Aida Turturro (“The Sopranos”) is 64. Actor Tate Donovan (“The O.C.”) is 63. TV personality Keely Shaye Smith (“Unsolved Mysteries”) is 63. Actor Maria Doyle Kennedy (“Orphan Black,” ″The Tudors”) is 62. Actor Jason Flemyng (“The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” ″The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen”) is 60. Actor-singer Will Smith is 58. Actor Hal Sparks (“Queer as Folk”) is 57. Actor Catherine Zeta-Jones is 57. Actor Bridgette Wilson-Sampras (“The Wedding Planner,” “I Know What You Did Last Summer”) is 53. Actor Clea DuVall (“Heroes”) is 49. Actor Robbie Jones (“One Tree Hill”) is 49. Actor Joel David Moore (“Avatar”) is 49. Actor Chris Owen (“American Pie” films, “October Sky”) is 46. Rapper T.I. is 45. Actor Lee Norris (“One Tree Hill,” “Boy Meets World”) is 45. Actor-singer Donald Glover (Childish Gambino) (“Atlanta,” ″Community”) is 43. Actor Zach Woods (“Silicon Valley,” ″The Office”) is 42. Actor Jordan Gavaris (“Orphan Black”) is 37. Actor Emmy Clarke (“Monk”) is 35.

Sept. 26: Country singer David Frizzell is 85. Actor Kent McCord (“Adam-12”) is 84. “The Weakest Link” host Anne Robinson is 82. Singer Bryan Ferry is 81. Actor James Keane (“Bulworth,” TV’s “The Paper Chase”) is 74. Singer-guitarist Cesar Rosas of Los Lobos is 72. Country singer Carlene Carter is 71. Actor Linda Hamilton is 70. Singer Cindy Herron of En Vogue is 65. Actor Melissa Sue Anderson (“Little House on the Prairie”) is 64. Singer Tracey Thorn of Everything But the Girl is 64. TV personality Jillian Barberie is 60. Guitarist Jody Davis of Newsboys is 59. Actor Jim Caviezel (“Sound of Freedom,” “The Passion of the Christ”) is 58. Actor Tricia O’Kelley (“The New Adventures of Old Christine”) is 58. Actor Ben Shenkman (“Royal Pains,” “Angels in America”) is 58. Actor Melanie Paxson (“Descendants”) is 54. Singer Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men is 54. Music producer Dr. Luke is 53. Jazz trumpeter Nicholas Payton is 53. Singer and TV personality Christina Milian is 45. Actor Zoe Perry (“Young Sheldon”) is 43. Singer-songwriter Ant Clemons is 35.