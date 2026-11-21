The lack of marquee showdowns does not mean there is a lack of drama on deck Saturday in Week 12 of the college football season.

The College Football Playoff bubble will be the theme of the day.

Point spreads were in the single digits for 14 of the 23 games between Football Bowl Subdivision teams. In the case of LSU at No. 9 Tennessee and No. 17 Kentucky at Missouri, the unranked team was the favorite after being dropped out of the latest playoff rankings.

This is the first regular-season week in three years with a full schedule and no teams in The Associated Press Top 25 matched against each other. But there is a long list of games with CFP hopes at stake:

— No. 6 Indiana (9-1, No. 8 CFP) is a 7 1/2-point favorite at Washington (6-4). The Hoosiers are four slots lower in the CFP rankings than they were two weeks ago (a loss followed by two overtime wins can do that), but last year's national champions have shown they are a hard out.

— No. 9 Tennessee (8-2, No. 9 CFP) is a 1 1/2-point home underdog to LSU (6-4), which can play the spoiler for a Vols team that should be in good shape for a playoff spot with a win and another at Vanderbilt next week. LSU is 0-3 against top-10 opponents and will be going against the SEC’s top defense. The crowd is expected to give a hostile welcome to the Tigers' Lane Kiffin, who coached the 2009 season at Tennessee and then bolted for Southern California. He was pelted with objects thrown from the stands when he returned to Knoxville with Mississippi in 2021.

— No. 11 Texas Tech (9-1, No. 12 CFP) is squarely on the bubble as the first team out of the CFP bracket. It visits Baylor (6-4), a 4 1/2-point underdog that leads the Big 12 in sacks and has the league's sixth-ranked defense. Baylor is 2-1 since interim coach Joe Klanderman took over.

— No. 12 BYU (8-2, No. 10 CFP) visits Kansas (4-6), where the Jayhawks were only 5 1/2-point underdogs. If Kansas can figure out the Big 12's top-ranked defense it can deal a blow to the Cougars' playoff hopes.

— No. 16 Ohio St. (7-3, No. 14 CFP) surged six spots in the last CFP rankings but was only a 3 1/2-point favorite at Nebraska (6-4), which has designs on ending a 10-year winless drought against Top 25 opponents.

— No. 17 Kentucky (7-3, No. 16 CFP) cannot afford a loss at Missouri (6-4) but the visiting Wildcats are 4 1/2-point underdogs after dropping five spots in the CFP rankings this week.

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