Four straight wins in the Champions League . Nine victories in a row in all competitions.

Real Madrid is regaining its aura under Jose Mourinho and that's a big worry for the rest of European soccer.

Next up in Madrid's bid to become European champion for a record-extending 16th time is a home match against PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday, when Kylian Mbappé will look to maintain his streak of scoring in every Champions League game so far this season.

Madrid is tied on 12 points with first-placed Paris Saint-Germain at the summit of the 36-team standings halfway through the league stage.

PSG doesn't play until Wednesday, against Roma.

The other standout matches on Tuesday see Arsenal host Borussia Dortmund in a meeting of the leaders of the English and German leagues and Napoli visiting Manchester City, marking the latest Etihad Stadium homecoming for City great Kevin De Bruyne .

Fourth-placed Como, the Italian upstart mixing it with a bunch of European heavyweights in the top eight of the standings, is at home to AEK Athens.

At the other end of the table, Slovan Bratislava — the only team on 0 points — looks to avoid a fifth straight loss and a 15th in a row in total in the Champions League’s main phase when it hosts Real Betis.

Early games

The fifth round begins with two early kickoffs: Galatasaray vs. Aston Villa and Bodø/Glimt vs. LASK.

Villa, which is in sixth place after three wins and a loss, is back in Istanbul for the first time since winning the Europa League there in May, beating Freiburg 3-0 in the final.

See AP’s full soccer coverage here