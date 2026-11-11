Chance Mallory and Thijs De Ridder lead No. 6 Virginia to 95-61 win over Bucknell

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Chance Mallory had 16 points and six assists as No. 6 Virginia cruised to a 95-61 victory over Bucknell on Tuesday night.

Thijs De Ridder added 15 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals for the unbeaten Cavaliers. Nolan Adekunle scored 14 on 5-of-6 shooting from the field — including 3 for 4 from 3-point range. Johann Grünloh finished with 13 points and a team-high nine boards.

Those four starters had all reached double figures with 16 1/2 minutes remaining.

Mallory had 13 points in the first half and finished 6 for 9 from the floor, including 3 of 5 on 3s. He capped the opening period with an impressive drive from the other end of the court to hit a layup and draw a foul with 0.4 seconds left.

Aleksander Pachucki and Luke Soden scored 12 points apiece to lead the Bison.

Virginia (4-0) scored the first 11 points and never looked back, extending its lead to 24 in the first half.

Bucknell (0-3) called its first timeout with 10:08 to go before halftime. De Ridder then made it 14 straight Cavaliers points with a steal and one-handed dunk immediately out of the timeout.

UVA led 53-31 at the break after going 21 for 37 from the field and 7 of 16 from beyond the arc.

Bucknell was outrebounded 52-29 after entering last in Division I with 21 rebounds per game.

Up next

Bucknell hosts Columbia on Friday.

Virginia visits Maryland on Friday.

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