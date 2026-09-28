Chargers coach Harbaugh pushes back on suggestion offensive changes needed after latest struggles

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh brought in Mike McDaniel as coordinator this offseason with an objective to add a dynamic element to his Justin Herbert-led offense.

It’s yet to materialize for the Chargers (0-3), off to their worst start since 2017, or McDaniel, who landed in LA after four seasons as head coach of the Miami Dolphins.

While concerns are growing, Harbaugh pushed back on suggestions of whether he might consider making changes after a 24-16 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

“Ah, no,” Harbaugh said. “Believe in our guys, believe in our coaches, believe across the board we have not been good enough yet. I’m not singling out anybody. We win these games as a team, we lose as a team. Both the good and the bad.”

The bad on offense was apparent in an outing the Chargers forced five takeaways, only to have the offense unable to capitalize.

With LA leading 13-10, Herbert’s lone turnover, an interception at the goal line in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter turned the momentum. C.J. Gardner-Johnson's interception came three plays after Buffalo’s Josh Allen lost a fumble at his own 28, and set up Allen scoring the go-ahead touchdown.

Herbert's turnover highlighted an outing in which the Chargers lacked finish by combining for a touchdown and three field goals on six drives inside the Buffalo 30.

“Obviously not where we want to be,” Herbert said. “It starts with me. I’ve got to play better and do the things that allows our offense to score more points and help out the defense that’s playing really well and forcing so many turnovers.”

The offensive sputters have carried over from LA losing its first two outings by identical 26-14 scores to Arizona and Las Vegas. With Herbert’s interception, his fourth of the season, the Chargers have now committed more turnovers (six) than scored TDs (five).

Herbert defended McDaniel against criticism that the coordinator’s scheme has been too complex for the Chargers to execute.

“He’s definitely a guy that we need to lean on, he’s done such an incredible job,” Herbert said. “It’s on us as an offense to run the plays the way he sees them, listen to coaching, and do our job to make those plays. And we haven’t done that for him. So obviously, we feel horrible.”

The Chargers lost a game in which they had five takeaways and one giveaway for the first time since a wild-card playoff defeat against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Jan. 14, 2023, when Brandon Staley was the team’s head coach.

The Bills had lost the past 24 games in which they had a minus-4 turnover margin, with their most recent victory coming on Sept. 21, 1997, against an Indianapolis Colts team with Harbaugh playing quarterback.

“We gotta stop shooting ourselves in the foot,” left tackle Rashawn Slater said. “We have all the ability in the world and we’re falling short when it comes to the critical time to execute.”

The Chargers’ lack of finish wasn’t lost on Gardner-Johnson, who said he’s accustomed to making plays in the clutch.

“I’m used to this. I’ve been in two Super Bowl bowls, conference championships. It ain’t nothing new,” Gardner-Johnson said, before referring to the Chargers

“Teams like that, that ain’t really been to the top, they don’t know how to finish as well,” he said. “So no disrespect, just that’s what it is.”

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