Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey leaves vs. Seahawks with foot injury

SEATTLE (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey was ruled out for the rest of the game against the Seattle Seahawks with a foot injury during the third quarter on Sunday.

McConkey was questionable to play coming in, but was active as the Chargers tried to snap their season-opening three-game losing streak. But McConkey was a non-factor before his injury with no catches on just two targets as the Chargers’ offense continued to struggle.

McConkey was targeted on Justin Herbert’s second interception of the game when Seattle's Ernest Jones returned it to the Chargers 20-yard line with 1:29 left to go in the second quarter. McConkey then limped off the field.

McConkey was listed as questionable after leaving the game, before being downgraded to out.

In his third NFL season, McConkey is the Chargers' leading receiver with 12 receptions for 183 yards. He finished last season with a team-high 789 yards receiving on 66 receptions with six touchdowns.

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