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Chattanooga beats Elon 77-70

Chattanooga defeated Elon in a college basketball game; the victory brings the visiting team to a two and two record

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LA NACION
Chattanooga beats Elon 77-70
Chattanooga beats Elon 77-70

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Matt Hampton’s 18 points helped Chattanooga defeat Elon 77-70 on Friday.

Hampton also grabbed five rebounds for the Mocs (2-2). Yonatan Levy scored 13 points while shooting 4 of 9 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line, and added five rebounds. Josh Bowman had 12 points and shot 5 of 9 from the field and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line.

Randall Pettus II led the Phoenix (2-2) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Iker Garmendia added 16 points and five blocks, and Isaiah Mbeng finished with 10 points.

Chattanooga took the lead for good with 17:50 to go in the first half. The score was 41-32 at halftime, with Hampton racking up nine points. Chattanooga used a 12-0 run in the second half to build a 17-point lead at 53-36 with 16:37 left in the half before finishing off the win.

Up next

Chattanooga: visits Winthrop on Wednesday.

Elon: visits South Carolina on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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