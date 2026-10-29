Chicago Bears acquire DT Jeffery Simmons in trade with the Tennessee Titans, AP source says

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears have acquired All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons in a blockbuster trade with the Tennessee Titans, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The Bears sent their first-round picks in 2027 and 2028, along with a fourth-rounder in next year's draft, to the Titans for Simmons and a fifth-round selection in 2028.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced.

The 29-year-old Simmons fills a major need for a Bears team that is aiming for the franchise's first Super Bowl title since 1985. He has four sacks in seven games this season.

The NFL trade deadline is Nov. 10.

AP freelance reporter Teresa M. Walker contributed to this report.

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