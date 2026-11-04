Chicago Bears place defensive tackle Kentavius Street on injured reserve

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears placed defensive tackle Kentavius Street on injured reserve on Wednesday.

Street left Monday night's 34-17 win at Seattle with a knee injury. Chicago's next game is Sunday against Tampa Bay, which is averaging an NFL-high 168.6 yards rushing per game.

Coach Ben Johnson said Street is likely done for the year.

Chicago also signed tight end Stephen Carlson to the active roster. Defensive lineman Earnest Brown replaced Carlson on the practice squad.

The 30-year-old Street signed a one-year contract with Chicago in March. He recorded one sack while starting the first seven games this season, but he was used as a reserve against the Seahawks after the Bears acquired Jeffery Simmons in a trade with Tennessee.

The Bears have won three in a row going into the matchup with the Buccaneers. But they are dealing with some injury concerns beyond Street going on IR.

Johnson said left tackle Braxton Jones, who was placed on IR on Oct. 3 with a knee injury, is out for the rest of the season after he had knee surgery. Theo Benedet replaced Jones in the starting lineup, but he hurt his shoulder during the victory over the Seahawks.

Running back Kyle Monangai has missed the last four games with thumb and toe injuries. He could return as soon as this weekend.

“We got a few guys that we’re gonna have to see over the course of the week here whether they’ll be available or not,” Johnson said.

The 24-year-old Monangai, a seventh-round pick in last year's draft, has 60 carries for 324 yards and three touchdowns in four games.

With Monangai sidelined, the Bears have leaned on D’Andre Swift more than usual. The 27-year-old Swift had a season-high 27 carries for 69 yards and three TDs in the win at Seattle.

“He’s not a guy that we want to wear down,” Johnson said. “We’re going to need him for the whole duration of the season. We’re certainly conscious of it and it’s something we monitor over the course of a game.”

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