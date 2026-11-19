KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — If ever there was a time for an NFL team to overlook somebody, it just might be Sunday afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium, where the Kansas City Chiefs will continue their pursuit of another AFC West title against the injured, downtrodden Arizona Cardinals.

The Chiefs (7-2) have moved back into first place in the division thanks to tiebreakers over the Broncos, who have an identical record through the first nine games. But a slip-up against the Cardinals (3-7) could be downright disastrous considering the Chiefs are staring at a five-week meatgrinder that includes the likes of first-place Buffalo, Cincinnati and San Francisco.

“They've had a lot of injuries, obviously, but they still have a lot of NFL talent on the roster,” Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill said. “At this point, the message is just about us stacking wins in November and December, and we're going to try to do that on Sunday.”

The Chiefs have bounced back nicely from back-to-back losses in Seattle and Denver, taking advantage of what was long perceived to be the soft part of their schedule. They blew out the Jets 35-12 at home a couple of weeks ago, and they beat the Falcons by an almost identical 35-13 score last week — their fifth win by at least two touchdowns this season.

Even without ailing running back Kenneth Walker , and injuries along their offensive line, the Chiefs have been able to score at a high clip. Patrick Mahomes is playing like an MVP again, throwing five touchdown passes last week in Atlanta, and the acquisition of wide receiver Josh Downs in a trade with Indianapolis is already paying dividends for Kansas City.

Its defense has been stingy, too, holding Atlanta running back Bijan Robinson in check last week.

Juxtapose that with the Cardinals, who were waylaid 34-6 by the Rams last weekend.

Arizona put safety Andrew Wingard and linebacker Jordan Burch on injured reserve this week, pushing their total to 16 players on injured lists, tied with the 49ers for most in the NFL. That includes quarterback Gardner Minshew II, first-round pick Jeremiyah Love, fellow running back Trey Benson, wide receiver Michael Wilson and offensive tackle Paris Johnson II.

The injury to Minshew means that Carson Beck will make his second consecutive start this week. The third-round pick out of Miami endured a rough NFL baptism last weekend, going 11 of 18 for 108 yards with two interceptions against the Rams.

“It’s us coming up with the best plan possible to put these guys in position to be successful, and then them going and executing the job," Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur said. "Every single guy, if you ask them — if they have a jersey and they’re in the National Football League, they’re going to tell you they belong, and they’re going to tell you that they can make the plays.

"They have another opportunity this week to get that done.”

Need to know

Arizona (3-7) at Kansas City (7-2)

When/where to watch: Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS.

Latest odds: Chiefs by 15 1/2.

Against the spread: Cardinals 4-6, Chiefs 5-4.

Last week: Cardinals lost to Rams 34-6; Chiefs beat Falcons 35-13.

Last meeting: Chiefs beat Cardinals 44-21 on Sept. 11, 2022.

Series record: Chiefs lead 10-3-1.

Matchup to watch

Chiefs RB Emmett Johnson against the Cardinals run defense, which allows 129.9 yards per game, fifth worst in the NFL.

Walker is expected to miss his second game because of a groin injury, which means the fifth-round pick out of Nebraska will once again be the featured back. Johnson filled in on short notice last week in Atlanta, running for 101 yards and catching six passes for 70 yards and two touchdowns. He has 519 yards from scrimmage this season, second most among all rookies.

The Cardinals, meanwhile, have allowed at least 120 yards rushing in six of their 10 games, and they were especially bad against the Rams. Blake Corum ran for 100 yards, Ronnie Rivers ran for 81, and the Rams finished with 202 yards rushing as a team.

Stats and stuff

— The Chiefs have won five of the past six in the seldom-played series. They are 4-0 against the Cardinals at Arrowhead Stadium.

— Chiefs TE Travis Kelce has caught a pass in 200 straight games, the longest streak in franchise history and the longest active streak in the NFL. The longest streak by a tight end in NFL history is 211, set by Tony Gonzalez.

— Downs had four catches for 53 yards and a touchdown in his Chiefs debut in Atlanta. The Chiefs acquired him for a pair of draft picks from Indianapolis early last week, and he should be more comfortable with a full week of practice this week.

— Chiefs WRs Cyrus Allen and Andrew Armstrong each caught their first career touchdown pass against the Falcons. Allen's was from 39 yards and Armstrong's was from 43.

— Beck will be facing a former MVP and Super Bowl-winning quarterback for the second straight week in Mahomes. Beck faced the Rams' Matthew Stafford in his first career start last week.

— Cardinals S Budda Baker is the only player who was on the team when they last visited Arrowhead Stadium in 2018.

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