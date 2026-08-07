Chiefs coach Andy Reid hints Patrick Mahomes may sit out entire Chiefs preseason after knee surgery

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Friday that it is unlikely that quarterback Patrick Mahomes will play in their preseason opener against the Rams next week, and it's possible that the two-time MVP skips the three-game exhibition slate entirely.

That's not necessarily a surprise given Mahomes underwent surgery to repair torn ligaments in his left knee in December.

Mahomes has been ahead of schedule in his rehab work ever since the injury, though, participating in the entire offseason program before reporting to training camp on time. He was given the all-clear late last month by Dallas-based surgeon Dr. Dan Cooper, who performed the procedure, to participate in practices without any restrictions.

“There's a pretty good chance I don't play him,” Reid said. “Percentages are leaning that way. I don't know if I will play him the second or third game — I don't know that — but percentages probably lean against doing that.”

On one hand, Mahomes hardly needs the work given his experience. On the other hand, the competitive nature of the quarterback may be enough to convince Reid to put him on the field at least for a couple of snaps in the second game against Tampa Bay.

Mahomes has said he's looking forward to taking his first real hit to feel fully back to football.

The Chiefs have no shortage of quarterbacks in need of preseason work. They traded with the Jets for veteran Justin Fields to serve as their primary backup, and he could use some game experience in the new offense. So could Garrett Nussmeier, the once-heralded LSU quarterback, whom they chose in the seventh round of the draft as a project.

“We've got new people ... behind (Mahomes) that need some work,” Reid said. “The more reps they get, the better.”

The Chiefs, who have another practice Saturday before taking Sunday off, have a number of players missing due to injuries.

The latest to join the list was two-time Pro Bowl offensive guard Trey Smith, who was examined by a hip specialist as a precaution after it started to bother him this week. Reid downplayed the severity of the injury, saying “he's going to be OK.”

In fact, none of the other injuries appear to be long-term problems. Defensive end Ashton Gillotte has a hamstring strain, linebacker Jeffrey Bassa a groin injury, linebacker Drue Tranquill some back pain and wide receiver Xavier Worthy a shoulder issue, while defensive back L'Jarius Sneed continues to manage a knee problem and cornerback Mansoor Delane a shoulder injury.

Wide receiver Cyrus Allen, the Chiefs' fifth-round pick who had been turning some heads, was back at practice for the first time since bruising his shin during Monday's workout. But he was held out of drills that involved contact with the defense.

“He did a good job when he was back in there, so that's a positive,” Reid said. “He's at all the meetings. He's focused in. He wants to get out there. He doesn't want to miss. He's been working hard. We'll just ease him back in, like I said.”

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