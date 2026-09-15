Chiefs first-round pick Mansoor Delane hurts shoulder early, questionable to return vs. Broncos

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs cornerback Mansoor Delane was questionable to return to Kansas City's season opener against the Broncos Monday night after the sixth overall pick in the NFL draft hurt his shoulder in the first quarter Monday night.

Delane intercepted Broncos quarterback Bo Nix the first time he was thrown at on the opening series of the game. He stumbled after making the catch and went to the ground untouched, and Delane was not on the field for the Broncos' ensuing series.

Delane missed the majority of the offseason and the first preseason game because of an injured shoulder.

Chiefs linebacker Cooper McDonald also left in the first quarter with a knee injury. His return was questionable.

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