Chiefs' Kenneth Walker III misses practice with a sore groin, status uncertain for Sunday in Atlanta

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III missed practice Friday with a sore groin, leaving his status in question for this weekend's trip to Atlanta, while wide receiver Josh Downs intends to play days after he was acquired in a trade with Indianapolis.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Walker had “tweaked” his groin and that the team would monitor him leading into Sunday.

“We'll see. He's not one to say something like that (without meaning it),” Reid said.

Walker has run for 872 yards in his first season with Kansas City, leaving him just eight yards behind Bijan Robinson for the NFL lead, though he has played one game fewer than the Falcons running back. Walker's average of 109 yards per game tops the league.

Walker also has been instrumental in the passing game, catching 22 balls for 172 yards and four touchdowns.

If he's unable to play this weekend, rookie Emmett Johnson would be in line to carry a bigger load. The fifth-round pick out of Nebraska has provided a breather for Walker most of the season, and he's shined when given the opportunity. Johnson has 111 yards rushing and a touchdown on just 26 carries, and he has caught 14 passes for 237 yards and another score.

“He's going to play anyway, whether Ken's there or not,” Reid said. “Everybody has confidence in him.”

Meanwhile, the Chiefs expect to have wide receiver Xavier Worthy available after he left in the second half of last week's win over the Jets with a hamstring injury. That should take a little pressure off Downs, whom the Chiefs acquired from the Colts just before the NFL trade deadline Tuesday in an attempt to build out their depth at the position.

The Chiefs already are without wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, who is on injured reserve with a dislocated ankle.

“I thought he did a nice job for what we asked him to do, to digest everything in a couple days,” Reid said of Downs. “He's a smart kid and knows how to play. He's been playing, which is great, and playing at a high level. He worked into the things we asked him to do and did well. I think he's ready to play in a game for us.”

Downs had 33 catches for 354 yards and a touchdown in nine games with Indianapolis.

The Chiefs expect to have first-round pick Mansoor Delane back after the cornerback missed a couple of games with a shoulder injury, though they likely will be without right tackle Jaylon Moore because of an ankle injury and Peter Woods due to a neck injury.

Joshua Ezeudu played well in Moore's place in last week's win over the Jets.

“Yeah man, again, it's a next-man-up mentality. It's the NFL. Any sporting team, that's what happens,” offensive guard Trey Smith said. “Football has a 100 percent injury rate.”

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