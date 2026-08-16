China's Yu Yiting edges past Summer McIntosh to win Pan Pacs 200 IM

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Yu Yiting of China defeated a strong field including world record holder Summer McIntosh to win the 200-meter individual medley at the Pan Pacific Championships on Saturday night.

Yu was under world-record pace on the opening butterfly leg before American Regan Smith took over the lead on the backstroke. Yu moved back in front on the breaststroke and held off McIntosh in the closing meters. Yu's time of 2 minutes, 7.45 seconds set a championship record in the outdoor pool in Irvine.

McIntosh, the Canadian star whose lone individual victory of the week was in the 400 IM, took silver in 2:07.47. American Alex Walsh earned bronze in 2:07.66. Smith finished fourth.

McIntosh claimed silver in the 200 freestyle and bronze in the 4 x 200 freestyle relay. She surprisingly failed to qualify for the 400 free championship final, but finished first in the ‘B’ final.

“It wasn't a horrible swim, but getting touched out is something that is never a good thing to feel,” she said. "Overall, the meet didn't go the way I wanted it to, so there'll definitely be a lot of reflection.”

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