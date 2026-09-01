Christopher Vizzina to start at QB for Clemson against No. 11 LSU, coach Dabo Swinney says

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Christopher Vizzina will start at quarterback against No. 11 LSU in Saturday night's season opener.

Vizzina's job security beyond Week 1 is uncertain, and will largely depend on how he performs on the road in what is considered a tough environment.

Swinney is also high on true freshman quarterback Tait Reynolds, a two-sport star who played at Queen Creek High in Arizona.

While Swinney said Vizzina has “earned the job” with his consistency in practice, he's not ready to anoint him the starter for the regular season or "give him a lifetime contract.”

“He's got to go win some games, and play well," Swinney said Tuesday.

Vizzina has spent the last three seasons as a backup at Clemson. He's played in 14 games, completing 64 of 105 passes for 596 yards with four touchdowns and one interception.

Vizzina said he's looking forward to playing in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

“I don't think you can write it up any better," Vizzina said. "I see it as a blessing. That is one of the top places to play in the country.”

Swinney said Reynolds could see some action against LSU depending on how the game progresses.

“Vizzina had the pole position at the start, and Tate kind of closed the gap and C.V. kind of separated himself again,” Swinney said. “But I got to give Tate a ton of credit. This kid is a true freshman walking in here. He is really super talented.”

Added Swinney: “The good news for us is I think both of them can win."

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