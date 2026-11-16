Chytil, Karlsson score twice as Canucks snap 7-game skid with win over Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Filip Chytil and Linus Karlsson each scored twice and the Vancouver Canucks snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 6-3 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night.

Elias Pettersson and Drew O’Connor also scored for the Canucks. Leevi Merilainen stopped 34 shots. Brock Boeser had two assists to extend his points streak to seven games.

Victor Olofsson, Braeden Bowman and Mark Stone scored for the Golden Knights. Carter Hart, who made 21 saves, allowed three or more goals for the fifth time this season.

Vancouver ended an eight-game losing streak against Vegas and halted the Golden Knights’ six-game points streak. The Canucks had lost nine of their previous 10 games.

Stone’s power-play goal at 1:24 of the third period cut the deficit to 4-3 and gave him 417 points with the Golden Knights, tying Jonathan Marchessault’s franchise record.

O’Connor answered just 24 seconds later to restore Vancouver’s two-goal cushion. Karlsson added an empty-net goal with 2:14 remaining.

Chytil, activated from injured reserve Friday, scored his first two goals of the season. He tipped in a shot with 2:24 left in the first period for a 3-1 lead, then scored short0handed at 2:14 of the second to make it 4-1.

Pettersson opened the scoring on a power play at 5:20 of the first, and Karlsson doubled the lead at 9:49. Olofsson’s power-play goal at 13:30 extended his goals streak to three games.

Bowman cut Vancouver’s lead to 4-2 with 8:03 to go in the second.

Mitch Marner had two assists for Vegas, extending his home points streak to 11 games. Tomas Hertl assisted on Olofsson’s goal, extending his points streak to seven.

Up next

Canucks: At Utah on Monday night.

Golden Knights: Host Dallas on Tuesday night.

See AP’s full NHL coverage here