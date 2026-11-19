The Cincinnati Zoo’s animal care team has been working for days to help its beloved hippo Fiona safely digest and pass a knit cap she swallowed .

Veterinarians have been keeping Fiona hydrated, giving her treats and monitoring her every move around the clock.

They even borrowed a vibration plate from a horse farm, encouraging her to stand on it several times a day in the hopes that the shaking will help move things along through her digestive tract.

“Her care team even offered her a sniff of coffee, a scent she has always liked,” zoo spokesperson Michelle Curley said Wednesday in the latest update on Fiona's condition. “And they were happy to see her respond.”

Fiona, who became a global sensation after her premature birth in 2017, swallowed the hat about 11 days ago after a zoo visitor tossed it in the air. A ceiling fan caught and catapulted the hat through a small opening above the area’s viewing windows.

It was a complete accident, Curley said.

Veterinarians have sedated her twice to evaluate her condition, said Mike Wenninger, the zoo’s director of animal health.

An ultrasound on Tuesday showed some bunching of her intestines, indicating she was still trying to pass the obstruction, Wenninger said. They also conducted a colonoscopy using a 9-foot scope, but were unable to detect anything, he said.

Specialists have told the zoo that surgery isn’t an option for full-grown hippos, he said.

Zoos around the world have warned for years about the dangers posed by objects that are tossed or blown into animal habitats.

Two years ago, a rare antelope choked to death after eating the plastic lid from a squeezable fruit pouch at a zoo in Tennessee. A polar bear at a German zoo died in 2014 after swallowing a jacket dropped into his enclosure by a visitor.

Fiona survived her own health scare when she was born six weeks premature. She weighed just 29 pounds (13.2 kilograms), which was less than the lowest recorded birth weight for her species at that time.

Fiona was unable to nurse, so a zoo staffer hand-milked her mother. The zoo recorded her progress with photos and videos, while fans worldwide followed her progress online.

She became so popular that books were written about her. She also inspired a line of beer, all sorts of clothing and an ice cream flavor .

Fiona’s survival brought an uplifting turn for the Cincinnati Zoo after months of backlash over the shooting of Harambe, the gorilla who became a pop culture phenomenon after he was killed because a child got into his enclosure.