Clark scores 24, leading No. 7 Texas to a 93-63 win over South Dakota State after losing Booker

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Jayda Clark scored 24 points to lead No. 7 Texas to a 93-63 victory over South Dakota State after losing All-American forward Madison Booker to an injury late in the first half.

Clark, a 21-year-old sophomore who came to Texas this season from Australia, scored 14 in the third quarter, converting all six of her shots, including two 3-pointers.

Texas (3-0) hit 12 of 14 from the field in the period, outscoring South Dakota State 29-18 without Booker. Clark finished 10 for 15 from the field, including 3 of 4 from distance.

Booker, a two-time AP All-American, left the game with 1:30 remaining in the first half when she landed hard on her back after getting fouled by Mahli Abdouch while making a layup. Texas did not immediately provide an update on her injury during the game.

Zya Vann scored 14 for Texas, while Bryanna Preston provided 11 points. Center Breya Cunningham finished with 10 points. Cunningham and her backup, freshman Isi Etute, combined to limit South Dakota State star Brooklyn Meyer to nine points, six fewer than her average.

Texas induced 21 turnovers, 15 of them steals. Etute made three of them. The Longhorns scored 46 points in the paint.

Clair Sheppard and Katie Vasecka scored 12 apiece to lead South Dakota State (1-2).

Meyer received a temporary restraining order against the NCAA in late October, allowing her to have temporary eligibility for a fifth season.

That presented a potential challenge for Texas defensively. The 6-foot-2 Meyer scored 20 last season during a 70-51 Texas win at South Dakota State.

Up next

South Dakota State: Hosts No. 19 Oklahoma State on Sunday.

Texas: Hosts Tarleton State on Saturday.

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