With the fluted black and green wall of the Koʻolau Range looming in the distance, Blanche McMillan sat at a table in the shade of a monkeypod tree surrounded by men and women who faced hard turns in life.

She had gathered them to talk about how they found refuge, support and purpose in the Waimānalo village she created in 2020 — first for people who had been living along the highway through town, and then for others beyond the Windward Coast.

“Without her, everybody would be lost, I’d probably be dead,” said Richard Muraoka, 64. After his son died, he said he turned to drugs and was living in a Kapolei park when McMillan took him in three years ago.

McMillan beamed.

“What I know in my heart is to take care of the poor,” she said. “I love my people.” Her people are Native Hawaiians, she said. But if there is room left over, others are welcome, too.

Today, 106 formerly homeless people live in the kauhale McMillan opened without official permission and named Hui Mahiʻai ʻĀina, which means the group farming the land. Most of the residents are Native Hawaiian, she said, and they must be clean and sober to live there.

They pay $250 a month to live in 8×10 foot, timber-framed single-room dwellings with two windows. The newest arrivals live in tents. Mountain apple, ʻulu, avocado, ti, mangos and sweet potatoes sprout in a community garden.

But the peaceful scene was clouded by an increasingly bitter dispute that has ruptured the Waimānalo community. It is playing out in often personal terms about a volatile mix of issues including housing homeless people in Waimānalo who are not from the community, placing more homeless facilities in an area that already has two emergency shelters, flooding and other safety concerns, as well as preserving and protecting cultural resources and Hawaiian land rights.

To understand today’s conflict requires turning back in time, toward events that date back centuries, then tracing grievances from recent years through to the present.

It revolves around what is happening on the 14-acre parcel where the current housing is located, which is owned by the stateʻs Department of Land and Natural Resources and borders Hawaiian homelands. The refuge McMillan built is to be relocated and expanded to the Makapuʻu side of the same property.

There, the expansion — Hui Mahiʻai Village — is planned with water, sewer and electrical hookups that its forerunner doesn’t have. McMillan is to lead it and the current residents are to be joined by the dozens of additional homeless people she plans to welcome.

The project has set neighbors who have known each other since childhood against one another. Tensions have spread to streets nearby, including a human blockade of trucks headed to the work site. An October community meeting became so heated that police officers hovered to keep an eye on things.

Funded by public and philanthropic dollars, the expansion is a joint project of the state Office of Homelessness and Housing Solutions and the nonprofit aio Foundation. In 2018, the foundation built a homeless village near Sand Island, Kahauiki, where about 700 people now live. The nonprofit’s development arm, Mahiʻai Development, was given a 65-year lease in February for the Waimānalo ​property.

Nearly everything about the new project is subject to debate, even basic facts, with no apparent common ground.

Yet, to the dismay of opponents, it has been fast-tracked under Gov. Josh Green’s 2023 emergency proclamation on homelessness. That means the project legally leapfrogged certain initial zoning and permitting processes and environmental reviews so that work could proceed faster — although it must still meet health and other safety codes.

“If the emergency proclamation was not in place here, the community would not have let this happen,” said Hiwahiwa Kaheaku-Rodenhurst, a Waimānalo resident who is a leader of the opposition.

For McMillan and her supporters, the kauhale expansion is a clear win-win. It will house more of the nearly 200 people who have been identified as homeless from Kāneʻohe to Kailua to Waimānalo, they say, and continue the work she has won plaudits for by creating a close-knit community of people whose lives are on the upswing as they recover from hard times.

“The goal really is to serve our community and get people off of the streets into a sustainable, healthy, stable home where they can jump off from into a new path,” said Jun Yang, director of the state’s homelessness office.

The project’s supporters maintain that at its core, the opposition is mostly a reluctance to have a kauhale nearby.

“The root cause of the opposition is they just don’t like homeless people,” said Kalaninui Akau, who grew up in Waimānalo, where more than half of residents are Native Hawaiian. Akau still lives there, and has produced promotional videos for McMillan — most for free — about Hui Mahiʻai ʻĀina.

Others say it threatens a way of life.

“We grew up here, it was country,” said Cindy Parker, who was raised in the same house on ’Oluʻolu Street where she raised her own family, on Hawaiian homestead land bordering the new kauhale property.

Parker looked beyond her backyard to where she used to see monkeypod trees and koa haole, neighbors’ cows and sheep, owls at night.

That all has been replaced by a bed of earth that raised the land about 13 feet to prepare for construction of the new housing project.

Parker’s property flooded during the March Kona low storms, she said, because a retaining wall erected around parts of the site prevented water from draining toward the mountains as it used to. Portions of the wall have since been removed following discussions with the developer, but now Parker has other concerns, too: She has trouble breathing these days, which she blames on dust kicked up by backfill dirt being brought in.

“This is not,” she said, “what we want.”

The complicated history of land in Hawaiʻi looms large in the current clash.

After the Great Mahele of 1848, King Kamehameha III designated roughly 4,000 acres of the Waimānalo area’s Crown Lands, including where Hui Mahʻai Village is to be built behind what is now ‘Olu‘olu Street. Seized in the illegal 1893 overthrow of the Hawaiian Kingdom, all those lands were eventually transferred to the U.S. government.

In 1959, when Hawaiʻi became a state, the land was transferred again, to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources, which still owns and manages it. Under the laws that governed Hawaiʻi’s admission as a state, public trust lands are to be used for “the betterment of the conditions of Native Hawaiians,” among other conditions.

That has shaped how many opponents view the kauhale project. When the facilitator of a contentious Oct. 6 community meeting suggested Hawai‘i’s fractured history through conquest and imperialism makes Native Hawaiians susceptible to division, one opponent called out: “It’s not about Hawaiians having a difference. It’s about how it all began.”

In more recent years, in 2015, the state land and resources department approved a community garden project on the property to be run by McMillan and a local nonprofit.

That project sputtered, McMillan said. And in 2020, she switched tracks.

With Covid advancing, and more than 350 people living alongside Kalanianaʻole Highway, she invited anyone who wanted to follow her to move onto the departments land, located behind her childhood home. She asked them to help her clear it of junk and brush and build homes for themselves.

The land was zoned for agricultural uses and in a flood zone, so no building was allowed, but that proved no obstacle for McMillan. Within a few months, more than 30 people took up her invitation.

“The government, they said, ‘You have to stop,’” she says today. “I said, ʻI ain’t stopping for you. I’m going to continue doing my work for the people. I don’t care what you say or what you do. I’m going to do it.’”

McMillan, 72, came from a family of 17 children, all raised in a small house next to the property where Hui Mahiʻai ʻĀina is now located. These days, when she’s not making the rounds of the village, she can often be found sitting in front of her childhood home with village residents. She watched her parents take care of hungry people in town and others who were lost, lonely and in need, she said, and became determined to follow their lead.

“I said, ‘One day I’m going to become what they were,’” said McMillan, who is universally referred to as Aunty Blanche. “Today that’s what I am. And when the pandemic happened, “I knew there was time for me to walk the talk and do the work.”

McMillan has a voice that needs no microphone, laughs quickly and rarely expresses doubt. She frequently cites God and love as her guides. In conversation, she often starts sentences with: “You know what, let me tell you something.”

There may be nobody in Waimānalo who doesn’t know her — including those who now find themselves questioning the wisdom of her plans.

“Aunty Blanche is a respected elder and has been for many years,” said Kimeona Kane, chair of the Waimānalo Neighborhood Board.

Kane believes the expansion project has strayed too far from McMillan’s original intent of helping people from Waimānalo. It has been forced onto the community, he said, causing “significant chaos.”

“There’s been a lot of generational and intergenerational infighting,” Kane said. “It’s been very harmful for the community because now we have polarizing positions where people are starting to attack personal beliefs and lots of other things are taking place.”

As McMiIlan’s village grew and became a fixture, though, government officials came around to her side.

During his first state of the state speech in January 2023, Green signed his emergency proclamation on homelessness, officially launching the kauhale initiative. That month, an annual count found 6,223 people homeless in Hawaiʻi, the great majority on Oʻahu.

In announcing the proclamation, Green singled out McMillan as a homeless advocate who was “showing that it takes the embrace of a village to help people find their way to a permanent home.”

“Business as usual won’t work anymore,” he said, “there is simply too much on the line to accept the status quo.”

‘No One Can Stop Her’

By late 2024, the governor’s initiative had a full head of steam, with nearly 20 kauhale opened. The state’s homelessness office — then headed by Yang’s predecessor, John Mizuno — proposed building a bigger kauhale on the Waimānalo property in collaboration with aio Foundation.

The new kauhale would absorb Hui Mahʻai ʻĀina and house 188 people altogether, in 116 single, double and family units, and include a communal kitchen, health clinic, classrooms and a garden to also serve the larger community.

In a sign of how much favor McMillan had gained by then, she and the village she had skirted the law to create were held up as examples to follow.

“I was very impressed with the model, but with this wahine as well. No one can stop her,” Dawn Chang, then director of the Department of Land and Natural Resources, said at the October 2024 board meeting where the application for the expansion was unanimously approved.

It was made clear the project had blessings from the very top.

“The governor is in full support of this project, full support of Aunty Blanche,” Brandon Mitsuda, special assistant at the homelessness office, told the board members. “She is the model we follow, and anything Aunty Blanche needs, we help her.”

But the meeting also offered some of the first glimpses of the dissension to follow when Kane, of the Neighborhood Board, said the community hadn’t been properly involved in the process before that point.

“As much as we love and really appreciate what Aunty Blanche is doing, there has been very little to no community involvement with this new expansion,” he said.

Kane said he had told Mizuno that Waimānalo residents had not been adequately consulted and Mizuno had promised to pull it from the agenda. That didn’t happen, Kane said.

After first agreeing to discuss the matter, Mizuno declined to talk with Civil Beat.

At the 2024 meeting, board member Wesley “Kaiwi” Yoon asked Kane whether the project might face complications in the future: “Do you anticipate any hihia with this initiative going forward?”

Kane answered carefully. Some community concerns about the original village hadn’t been addressed, he said, and so the expansion was likely to face pushback of some sort despite a local desire for “supporting the need and effort to address the issue of homelessness in our community.”

He said: “I anticipate that there will be some concerns shared in and around the area. However … there is still a beautiful love that Aunty Blanche has brought to this particular topic and issue within our community. So it’s hard to tell at this point what it’s going to look like.”

What It Looks Like

Two years later, the opposition has crystallized. Foes have formed a nonprofit, Pono ʻOluʻolu, to fight the project. They have collected nearly 1,000 online signatures, and are seeking legal help to stop construction.

Tense encounters have played out on the streets around the site. Village residents who serve on McMillan’s security team have trailed opponents on ATVs as they walked nearby. Members of the team showed up to keep watch, stony-faced, as opponents gathered by the roadside this summer planning to block trucks from entering the property.

Differences have spilled over at community meetings, too, where it’s clear opponents are tallying grievances and objections — among them an insistence that rules underlying the governor’s proclamation have not been followed.

A February 2024 archaeological inspection by a firm hired by Mahiʻai Development had uncovered some recent grading and clearing of the site, well before the Department of Land and Natural Resources approved the project.

Likewise, they point out that in November 2025, months before the lease was approved this February, work started in earnest to clear and backfill the property with trucked-in dirt to elevate it above flood levels.

And they have called attention to a letter the state office of homelessness sent to Mahiʻai Development in August confirming the project was certified under the emergency proclamation. That proves, they claim, that the project had been proceeding illegally for months.

Yang, however, said the letter was just a paperwork step since the project was already certified.

Opponents are also worried about the length of the 65-year lease. The proclamation’s terms include a condition that the property be used for homeless housing for at least 20 years — which they say opens the door to more unwelcome types of development after year 20.

They say their concerns about flooding are not being fully addressed — the developer says they have been — and that the site’s cultural importance is being brushed aside.

Pointing toward the kauhale site, Gary Silva compared what would happen there in a flood to a North Shore community extensively damaged in the March Kona low storms.

“We’re very low here, everybody is low compared to up there,” he said. “So all these kūpuna here — this is going to be an Otake Camp, you watch.”

Silva, who grew up in Waimānalo, owns a horse ranch that his uncles started about 65 years ago a quarter mile or so from where the kauhale is planned, just beyond ʻOluʻolu Street. It too flooded during the March storms.

He helped build many of the village's tiny homes when McMillan was getting started. Now he is dead set against its expansion.

As officialdom has come to favor McMillan, Silva said she has come to enjoy her new stature among government officials too much.

“She’s trying to get all this land from the governor so she can build herself up,” he said. “It doesn’t make me feel well.”

Besides flooding concerns, Silva said the expansion would disturb nearby cultural sites.

Chief among those, he said, is a cave called Ke Ana Luawai, just mauka of the project site. Surrounded by lāʻau lapaʻau — medicinal plants — the cave holds a freshwater spring that Silva said centuries ago sustained wounded Hawaiian warriors seeking respite from battle.

“It’s super sacred ground,” Kaheaku-Rodenhurst agreed. “You do not desecrate it. You do not disrespect it.”

Kaheaku-Rodenhurst and her husband, Onepookela Craig-Rodenhurst, both Hawaiian sovereignty activists, were asked by Pono ʻOluʻolu to help fight the project and are forming another nonprofit, Kupa’a o Waimānalo, to fund and spearhead legal action against the project.

“A lot of people are being woken up,” she said.

Yang said he first learned about the cave at the Oct. 6 community meeting. “I am interested if these are something of significance, we’d love to be able to see if we can find a way to preserve them,” he said.

A report from ASM Affiliates, a California-based cultural resource management firm, said it had reviewed literature about the site and inspected three acres of its surface in February 2024. The report described the historic nature of the Waimānalo area as a landing site and occasional battleground for Hawaiians from neighbor islands, but said the firm had “identified no historic properties within the project area.”

Opponents say that report is inadequate.

“It’s just the surface. They’re just kind of kicking rocks around,” said Mialisa Otis, who lives on Waimānaloʻs backroads and has led efforts to block trucks carrying backfill from entering the property.

The letter Yang’s office sent to Mahiʻai Development in August confirming certification of the project under the proclamation noted that the state’s historic preservation department requested ongoing archaeological monitoring at the site because it does not have enough information to determine what might be below the ground’s surface.

An archaeologist monitor has been on site, Yang said, and has submitted a report that the state is now reviewing.

How It Was ʻFramed’

As the fight over the kauhale continues, Kane’s 2024 comments to the Department of Land and Natural Resources board about a lack of consultation have grown into wider complaints that the community has been largely ignored.

Opponents acknowledge that just two of them turned up at a Nov. 13, 2024 meeting at Hui Mahiʻai ʻĀina, a month after the application to develop a kauhale on the land was approved. But they say a second meeting, held on the property right before the Nov. 15, 2025 groundbreaking, came too late in the process for any real input to be gathered.

Supporters of the project cite the lack of major opposition at those meetings as evidence that opposition has been drummed up only more recently.

“It was a large event,” said Rep. Lisa Marten, whose district includes Waimānalo, referring to the 2025 meeting. “It was in the news. Nothing. No comment. Nobody was upset. No one was saying, ‘Oh, why is this project here?’”

Marten emphasized that she did not initiate the project, although she does support it and attended the groundbreaking. She said she has spent hours batting down incorrect information from both sides in the dispute, including McMillan’s statement to HNN that she wants to house up to 1,000 people and opponents’ social media posts showing condominium towers on the site.

Opponents name Marten among the officials who have stymied their input. At a March meeting this year on the property to discuss neighbors’ concerns about flooding, drainage and security, Otis said Marten told people like her who don’t live on ‘Olu‘olu Street that they couldn’t participate.

Marten remembered things differently.

Otis invited her to the March meeting about the flooding at the Parker residence, along with other issues, Marten said. She then initiated another meeting the following month to address those concerns and invited immediate neighbors and the project’s engineer and developer to it. She said Otis and others arrived uninvited at that meeting, but stayed and participated.

“I wanted to immediately figure out solutions to those solvable problems,” Marten said. “I didn’t want it to be about other people’s issues with the project that were not directly impacted by those drainage and security issues.”

The meeting led to the installation of security fences between the kauhale site and neighboring properties in response to worries that future kauhale residents would enter neighbors’ yards uninvited, and the engineer agreed to new drainage measures, Marten said.

During another meeting later that month, at Waimānalo Beach Park, Otis said McMillan tried to overwhelm opponents by bringing along a crowd of more than 60 Hui Mahiʻai ʻĀina residents.

Marten, who is chair of the House Committee on Human Services and Homelessness, said that it was only when the opposition broadened the scope of its complaints — from flooding and security to issues about encroaching on Hawaiian homelands and cultural and environmental concerns — that the pushback really grew.

“It became a social media thing with just a lot of propaganda and misinformation,” she said. “That’s when a lot of people across the community who don’t even live nearby, even in other communities who don’t even live in Waimānalo, became very concerned about it because it was framed as taking away Hawaiian rights.”

She added that she believes community members have unrealistic expectations about how much they can shape such projects.

“The community wishes they could choose what happens with every plot of land,” Marten said. “But they don’t get to.”

An Apology

On Oct. 6, the showdown reached the Waimānalo Hawaiian Homestead Association hālau, a pitch-roofed pavilion open to the air on all sides where gatherings are more often for large celebrations — of events such as weddings, birthdays or graduations — that mark people coming together rather than being driven apart.

With the meeting about to get underway, McMillan stood before a crowd spilling outside, and said she was sorry.

“If I have done anything wrong, I apologize,” she said. Many in the audience applauded.

McMillan didn’t explain why at the time, but later made it clear that her apology was not because she had done anything wrong.

“The Lord had told me forgive the people, what they’re doing to us, to all of us in Waimānalo,” she said. “So I needed to let the whole Waimānalo community know who I was. And I made sure that I forgive each and every one of them.”

Sponsored by Green’s office, the meeting had been promoted as a town hall to answer questions about the project. Officials were there to describe Hui Mahiʻai Village, including Yang, representing the state office of homelessness, and Duane Kurisu, a prominent businessman who is president of aio Foundation and leader of Mahiʻai Development.

Opponents were there in force, too, including Parker, Otis and Kaheaku-Rodenhurst.

Kumu Hinaleimoana Wong, a longtime community leader asked by the governor’s office to facilitate the meeting, opened it with a pule. But the effort to start off on a peaceful note failed.

A group in the audience erupted as Wong finished, holding signs that read, “Betrayers,” “Shame” and “Judas,” and “Pilau,” “Kapulu,” and “Haumia Nui,” or corrupt, desecrating and filthy.

Craig-Rodenhurst began chanting in a staccato kepakepa style to convey, he later said, his ancestors’ argument against violating sacred land — and to call for it to be preserved.

“If more development happens, the more of our history gets lost and then everything is just in the books,” he said later.

After the outburst subsided, Wong — an artist, educator and political and cultural activist — tried to explain her role as a neutral facilitator. There was more loud applause. But as Wong, at the time a candidate for Oʻahu resident trustee for the Office of Hawaiian Affairs, continued, someone else shouted, “Are you Hawaiian with us, or are you Hawaiian with them?”

“Let’s be clear,” Wong responded. “No matter how any kanaka feels. Support. No support. That’s not who I’m being tonight. I came because even when you talk any kine to me, I’m still gonna tell you I love you.”

At one point, a clearly frustrated Kurisu told the naysayers: “You know what? I’m not kanaka. But we’re building it for you.” Shouts of both derision and support greeted his statement.

Nearly three hours later, as officials tried to bring the meeting to a close, the vice chair of the Waimānalo Neighborhood Board raised the specter of historic land rights.

“The land … is, in fact, Crown lands and it’s deemed Crown lands because of our kingdom,” Kūʻikeokalani Kamakea-Ohelo said.

Would it, he asked, be transferred back to the Department of Hawaiian Homelands in the future so “we can ensure that kānaka are taken care of in compliance with 1959 Admissions Act?”

His question was met with scattered applause, but nobody answered it.

As people started to stand, gather in new groups and disperse, Wong tried to close the night on a hopeful chord, circling back to the experiences Native Hawaiians have faced and share.

“The divide can be made smaller by reminding ourselves we come from the same set of genealogies. We’re the survivors. We’re all the survivors after the collision with foreigners,” she said. “We’re the ones that never succumb to the diseases. And we’re still hanging on despite all of the injustices to the community.

“So I ask all of you, no matter where you stood tonight: Please aloha one another.”

Later she said she understood the opposition's anger.

“Anything encroaching upon what little is left, anytime you have anything that’s going to serve beyond Hawaiian interests in a community that has endured and survived historical and generational trauma,” she said, “this is the reaction that you’re going to get.”

McMillan is tired of the controversy.

“What the governor says, it goes. It doesn’t matter,” she said. “He’s doing the right thing. He’s taking care of the people.”

Those opposed to Hui Mahiʻai Village have judged without knowledge what she does and what it will be, she said.

“It makes me sick because we’re Hawaiian. And it’s unreal what they do. But you know what? I don’t pay attention. I just do what I have to do,” she said. “You should put your two hands together and your mouth and your brains into this property and help me out.”

Work on the project has stopped in recent weeks while Honolulu’s permitting department and the state’s office of historical preservation review plans submitted by the kauhale’s developers, including the report of the archaeologist required to monitor the site.

It’s a normal part of the timeline, Yang said, unlikely to lead to a lengthy delay. “We’re just waiting on these next steps as we work through the process,” he said.

Kane, the Neighborhood Board president, said he believes only legal action could slow or halt the project.

“Not even being able to take a pause right on this and just help figure it out, that has been crazy to me,” he said.

The opposition is nonetheless digging in, flooding social media with posts making their case, researching the land’s history, preparing to take to the streets again if necessary.

They remain undaunted by the odds.

“When my friends talk to me, what they tell me is, ‘You guys going lose. You’re going up against millionaires and the state,’” Parker said, referring to Kurisu, who heads the development company. “What I always tell everybody that tells me that is, ‘Well, we’re going to give it our best shot and we’re going to do our damnedest to stop it.’”

This story was originally published by Honolulu Civil Beat and distributed through a partnership with The Associated Press.