NEW YORK (AP) — Claus Guth never imagined he’d be a stage director.

“My original vision was to be a filmmaker, but I never wanted to do films with talking. I always was dreaming of films with only music,” he said.

Long removed from making movies with friends on a Super 8 camera, the 62-year-old was named stage director of the year for 2025-26 by the magazine Opernwelt. His latest production, Leoš Janáček’s “Jenůfa,” opened at the Metropolitan Opera on Monday after successful runs in London and Chicago. It can be seen through Dec. 4.

“He’s a very mild-mannered dictator as far as directors go, has a great kind of bedside manner, knows how to charm people into doing things that he wants to get his way,” Met general manager Peter Gelb said.

Guth learned piano as a child, and played an electric bass and drums. He studied literature, philosophy and history at the University of Munich.

After a year as an intern at CBS’s production studios in Manhattan, he tried the publishing industry and computer games as he tested vocations. Guth’s breakthrough came when he entered the first class of a directing school in Munich founded by August Everding.

“It was, for me, like an arrival after a long search. Because suddenly in this first moment, I was in a rehearsal room with actors, singers, and I was kind of giving them directions for the first time,” Guth said. “I immediately noticed: Wow, yeah, that’s it. Of course, that’s it.”

His graduation production of Henry Purcell's “Dido and Aeneas” was seen by opera house heads who hired Guth to direct contemporary compositions because he could read music.

“At some point I said: `Hello people, I also can do a classical opera,'" Guth said.

His first staging of a standard was Verdi's “La Traviata” at Mannheim in 1994, which resulted in an audience uproar.

“I was under huge influence at that time from the movies of David Lynch. And the whole thing was like a David Lynch movie, and opera people, especially in Germany, they didn’t know David Lynch,” Guth recalled. “So the result was very bad reviews, a complete 100% booing audience, and they sent me back to the modern opera.”

He waded back into the familiar with Richard Strauss’ “Ariadne auf Naxos” in the northwestern German city of Bremen in 1996 and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “Le Nozze di Figaro” in Munich the following year.

Guth's big break was in Salzburg

Guth's career took off when Gerard Mortier hired him to direct the world premiere of Luciano Berio’s “Cronaca del Luogo” at the 1999 Salzburg Festival in Austria. High-profile engagements followed for Wagner's “Der Fliegende Holländer” at the 2003 Bayreuth Festival in Germany and the three Mozart/Lorenzo Da Ponte operas from 2007-09 in Salzburg.

His 2017 staging of “Bohème” in Paris shifted the story to space , sparking fierce jeers. When it returned for two revivals, it became an avant-garde classic.

“It was just a very strange experience to be booed every night because of the set," soprano Sonya Yoncheva, the production's original Mimì, said last month. "And now they love it. He was ahead of the time.”

A limited number of shows

Guth directs three or four productions annually and took on musical theater with a 2025 staging of “Cabaret” in Munich, where he lives. His 19-year-old daughter, Josephine, is a journalism student in Vienna, and his oldest son, 27-year-old Paul, is studying dramatic theater. When the family travels to the home outside Salzburg that Guth inherited from grandparents, he jams with his 11-year-old son, Felix.

One year ahead of an opera's opening, he spends two weeks with his production team that creates set, costumes, lighting, projections and choreography. Before traveling to the opera house, he spends two weeks studying the score on an iPad, marking likely cues alongside bars of music, which he then brings to six weeks of rehearsals.

“He’s a lot about physical language,” said soprano Nina Stemme, who plays the Kostelnička.

Guth's “Jenůfa" staging premiered at London's Royal Opera in 2021 and won an Olivier Award the next year.

"I trust him, he trusts me,” said soprano Asmik Grigorian, who performs the title role. “It’s really a joy and really somehow smooth, easy. I never feel stressed.”

Looking ahead

Guth’s Met debut was in Strauss’ “Salome” in 2025. After his own rehearsals, he rides around New York on a Citi Bike, trying to catch shows and concerts. He’s also been studying the score of John Adams’ “Doctor Atomic” which he will stage in Munich starting Feb. 4.

Guth will direct Lucia Ronchetti’s “Battaglia – Die Frauen von Palermo" in Frankfurt, Germany, in June and Hans Abrahamsen’s “The Dreamers” at the Festival d'Aix-en-Provence in France this summer, when his world premiere production of Brett Dean’s “Of One Blood” travels to the Santa Fe Opera in New Mexico.

Handel’s “Semele,” which opened in 2023 in Munich, will come to the Met in 2028 starring Ying Fang, and Guth is planning a staged version of Franz Joseph Haydn’s “Die Schöpfung” for the Park Avenue Armory on Manhattan's Upper East Side.

“Every piece is my one and only,” Guth said. “Normally I don’t repeat myself, because there are too many new things. It’s different for conductors. They earn a lot of money once they know a piece by heart and then they travel with it. For me that’s boring."

He will stage Georges Bizet's “Carmen” starring Grigorian in Munich, and would like to direct Alban Berg's “Wozzeck” and “Lulu” along with more Baroque operas.

Guth goes on the road with an empty suitcase and fills it with devices that intrigue his youngest son.

“If I’m somewhere in the world and I’m in flea markets, I always buy instruments. Anything, a trumpet, a trombone — just bought an alphorn,” Guth said. “At some point, it’s boring and he picks up one of these instruments and he’s playing around, like, for half an hour. And suddenly, he knows how to play it.”