Clemson's Dabo Swinney, QB Vizzina out to turn things around after disappointing season

Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — 2025 record: 7-6

Expectations

The Clemson Tigers entered last season with an experienced roster, a quarterback many viewed as a potential No. 1 NFL draft pick and a team ranked fourth in the nation in the preseason Top 25. They were poised to compete for a national championship — and then things fell apart.

Clemson finished 7-6 and failed to reach the ACC championship game for only the third time in the past 11 years under coach Dabo Swinney. Quarterback Cade Klubnik fell to the fourth round of the NFL draft following a rough season.

Swinney believes 2025 was an aberration, a blip — not a sign that the national powerhouse program is on the decline. And he's confident the Tigers will rediscover their winning ways despite going unranked in the AP Top 25 preseason poll for the first time since 2011.

“We stunk last year," Swinney said matter-of-factly. “We lost some games that we should have won. ... Football is not easy. It's hard. But we have had 15 straight winning seasons and I think there are only four of 138 (FBS) teams that can say that.”

While many top programs who have dipped into the portal to find their next quarterback, Swinney is turning the reigns of the offense over to senior Christopher Vizzina. A two-year backup for the Tigers. Vizzina completed 63.4% of his passes in 2025 while throwing for 406 yards and four touchdowns with one interception.

Strengths at the skill positions

Vizzina will have plenty of reliable targets at his disposal.

Although the Tigers lost Antonio Williams to the NFL draft, they still boast one of the most dynamic and explosive wide receiver groups in the country. T.J. Moore had 52 catches last season for a team-high 837 yards, while and Bryant Wesco Jr. had 31 receptions and a team-high six TD catches. Considered explosive players, both averaged more than 16 yards per catch.

Tyler Brown, a former freshman All-American, is expected to see action in the slot. The Tigers are also high on four-star talents Gordon Sellars and Connor Salmin, who are pushing for reps.

Weaknesses includes questions on defense

Clemson’s finished 16th in the country nationally against the run in 2025, yielding just 105.5 yards per game and 3.5 yards per carry. But this year has the potential to be a struggle as the team is thin at linebacker and lost both starting safeties to the transfer portal.

Swinney thought the Tigers had filled a major hole at linebacker after Luke Ferrelli transferred from Cal. But he abruptly transferred to Ole Miss, prompting Swinney to publicly accuse coach the Rebels of tampering. Swinney said he forwarded evidence to the NCAA.

“If you tamper with my players, I’m going to turn you in. It’s just that simple,” Swinney said . “I’m not out to get anybody fired, but there has to be accountability and consequences for this type of behavior and total disregard for the rules."

Key additions

RB Chris Johnson Jr. (transfer from SMU), DL Jerome Carter III (transfer from Old Dominion), S Corey Myrick (transfer from SMU), CB Elliot Washington II (transfer from Penn State), DL Markus Strong (transfer from Oklahoma).

Key losses

QB Cade Klubnik (NFL draft pick), WR Antonio Williams (NFL draft pick), DL Stephiylan Green (transferred to LSU), S Ricardo Jones (transferred to Vanderbilt), S Khalil Barnes (transferred to Georgia).

Biggest games for the Tigers

At LSU (Sept. 5), vs. Miami (Oct. 3), vs. South Carolina (Nov. 28).

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football