Coach Dave Canales has positive outlook on Xavier Legette upon return to practice following injury

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette may not be playing in Saturday’s preseason game at the Buffalo Bills after suffering a stinger early in training camp.

A former first-round draft pick, Legette closed the team’s practice session Wednesday with what head coach Dave Canales called a “walk off touchdown” catch from quarterback Bryce Young.

Canales had a positive outlook about Legette following his return to practice Wednesday.

“It was good to see him back out there, playing like himself and playing fast,” Canales said. “I don’t think he’ll play (Saturday). We haven’t gotten him to that level of conditioning. He’s doing a phenomenal job and he’s a guy that we’re counting on.”

Legette said he spent the offseason working to improve his skills and that he recognized why some are questioning his future, especially after losing his starting job late last season to undrafted free agent Jalen Coker.

"I’m just focusing on the details,” said Legette, who was injured in an Aug. 4 practice session after landing awkwardly on his head and neck. “Everything that was on tape last year that was bad, I looked at that and tried to do things better. I’m always trying to work on getting better.”

The last pick of the first round of the 2024 draft, Legette has caught 84 passes for 860 yards and seven touchdowns in 31 games.

Legette was asked if his confidence had been shaken following last year’s 35-catch season, down from the 49 receptions he had during his rookie year.

“I ain’t never lost my confidence,” Legette said. “I’m just trying to continue to make plays. I’m happy to be here.”

In addition to workouts at the Panthers facility, Legette said he, along with other Carolina receivers, worked out with Young in Los Angeles and Arizona this offseason in hopes of improving on his receiving skills and chemistry with his quarterback.

“I’m just working on the details and trying to get those things right,” Legette said.

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