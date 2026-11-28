HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Sam Wright had 21 points in Colgate’s 63-58 victory against Vermont on Saturday.

Wright also had six rebounds for the Raiders (4-4). Parker Jones scored 12 points and added five rebounds. Andrew Alekseyenko shot 4 for 10, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Will Davies finished with 17 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Catamounts (3-6). Vermont also got 17 points from Hayden Johns.

Colgate went into the half ahead of Vermont 38-33. Wright scored 13 points in the half. Colgate turned a six-point second-half lead into a 14-point advantage with an 8-0 run to make it a 60-46 lead with 6:56 left. Wright scored eight second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.