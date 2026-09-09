College Football 2026: College football historical events trivia quiz

How much do you know about the history of college football? Try putting these memorable events in timeline order (answers below) to test your knowledge. Don't forget to check out the latest AP college football Top 25 poll .

1. Michigan WR Desmond Howard returns a punt 93 yards and strikes a Heisman Trophy pose.

2. Army and Notre Dame slog to a 0-0 tie.

3. Auburn uses a “kick six” to beat rival Alabama in the Iron Bowl.

4. Syracuse’s Ernie Davis becomes the first Black player to win the Heisman Trophy.

5. Ohio State coach Woody Hayes punches Clemson nose guard Charlie Bauman in the throat following an interception.

6. College football’s governing body, the Rules Committee, legalizes the forward pass.

7. Vanderbilt’s Sarah Fuller becomes the first woman to play and score in a Power Five college football game.

8. Clemson QB Deshaun Watson leads three TD drives in the fourth quarter to beat Alabama and give the Tigers their first national title since 1981.

9. A pass interference call helps Ohio State end Miami’s 34-game winning streak in the Fiesta Bowl.

10. The “band is on the field” call and play define the Stanford-Cal game.

Correct timeline order: 6 (1906), 2 (1946), 4 (1961), 5 (1978), 10 (1982), 1 (1991), 9 (2003), 3 (2013), 8 (2017) and 7 (2020).