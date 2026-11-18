Nebraska's 31-game losing streak against teams in The Associated Press Top 25 is one of the great mysteries of college football.

Yes, the Cornhuskers have been in a down cycle for two-plus decades. But it's hard to believe a program still among the winningest in history hasn't beaten a ranked opponent since a 35-32 win over Oregon on Sept. 17, 2016.

Only Rutgers, at 46 in a row, has a longer losing streak against the Top 25.

The Huskers' skid has covered the coaching runs of Mike Riley, Scott Frost, interim coach Mickey Joseph and now Matt Rhule, whose personal losing streak against the Top 25 stands at 21 over a combined seven seasons at Baylor and Nebraska.

Nebraska nearly broke through against then-No. 7 Indiana on Oct. 10. The Huskers entered the fourth quarter leading by 11 points and lost 20-17.

The next opportunity comes Saturday when No. 16 Ohio State visits. If the Huskers lose, they will presumably get another chance the day after Thanksgiving at Iowa, which is No. 13 this week.

The picks, with AP rankings and betting lines, for FBS vs. FBS matchups. All games are on Saturday unless noted:

No. 1 Georgia (minus 16 1/2) at South Carolina

Bulldogs are rolling right now and the injuries are piling up for South Carolina, which was without QB LaNorris Sellers in last week's loss to Arkansas.

Pick: Georgia 38-14.

No. 2 Utah (minus 7) at TCU

Aside from BYU, this will be the toughest defense the unbeaten Utes have faced. Horned Frogs' problem is offense, or lack of it.

Pick: Utah 24-13.

SMU (plus 20 1/2) at No. 3 Notre Dame

Fighting Irish are on track for the playoff and aren't about to slow down. Mustangs won't win, but they won't let the game get away from them like they did in last week's 42-point home loss to Wake Forest.

Pick: Notre Dame 33-20.

No. 4 UCLA (minus 3 1/2) at Michigan

Unbeaten Bruins have been better on road than at home. Wolverines have major injury issues, and their 24-point loss to Oregon was their most lopsided in six years.

Pick: UCLA 27-21.

Virginia Tech (plus 21) at No. 5 Miami

Hokies have allowed 91 points while getting clobbered two weeks in a row, and another sound beating is in store if they don't shore things up.

Pick: Miami 35-17.

No. 6 Indiana (minus 8) at Washington

Hoosiers' offense seems to be perking up with Grant Wilson at QB — hey, the CFP committee noticed! — and their defense is poised to build on its Big Ten-leading sack total against an offensive line that's battled injuries.

Pick: Indiana 26-14.

Arkansas at No. 8 Texas (minus 20 1/2)

Longhorns won't let last week's comeback win at LSU go to waste against an Arkansas team that's lost 14 straight road games against ranked SEC opponents.

Pick: Texas 34-10.

LSU (minus 1) at No. 9 Tennessee

It's all about the run game for Tennessee, and Tigers have held three straight and seven of 10 opponents under 100 yards on the ground.

Pick: LSU 24-21.

No. 10 Wake Forest (minus 20 1/2) at Georgia Tech

Demon Deacons' 44-points-per-game offense goes against a Georgia Tech defense allowing 43 per game against ACC opponents excluding last week's 20-6 win at Clemson.

Pick: Wake Forest 45-20.

No. 11 Texas Tech (minus 3 1/2) at Baylor

Tech QB Thomas Castellanos has averaged 342 yards per game in total offense and thrown for 11 TDs with no interceptions in three starts since replacing Will Hammond.

Pick: Texas Tech 33-27.

No. 12 BYU at Kansas (plus 5 1/2)

Cougars' playoff hopes depend on their defense's ability to keep dual-threat QB Isaiah Marshall under control.

Pick: BYU 27-24.

No. 13 Iowa (minus 8) at Illinois

Carson Boyd, with 22 career snaps, could make his first start for Illinois against a top-10 Iowa defense that leads nation in red zone defense.

Pick: Iowa 31-17.

No. 14 Oregon (minus 16) at Michigan State

Ducks comes into the Friday night game leading Big Ten in pass plays of 20-plus yards, and Spartans are prone to giving up big chunks through the air.

Pick: Oregon 36-19.

San Diego State at No. 15 Boise State (minus 16 1/2)

Broncos QB Maddux Madsen had a career game against Oregon State in his first game back from injury. Aztecs are giving up more than 500 yards and 47 points per game on the road.

Pick: Boise State 52-28.

No. 16 Ohio State at Nebraska (plus 3)

The time has come for Cornhuskers to end their 31-game losing streak against AP Top 25 opponents. Their defense will make it happen.

Pick: Nebraska 24-21.

No. 17 Kentucky (plus 5 1/2) at Missouri

Both have lost two in a row and faded from the playoff picture. Kentucky allowed total of 451 rushing yards to Tennessee and Florida. Run game has been Mizzou's strength, but not as much lately.

Pick: Missouri 27-26.

Maryland at No. 18 Southern California (minus 17 1/2)

Terrapins have won two straight under interim coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim. They haven't won three in a row in conference play since 2006.

Pick: USC 41-21.

No. 19 Arizona (minus 7) at Kansas State

Arizona lost a heartbreaker to Utah at home and will go on the road to take out some frustration against an opponent that's lost four straight and six of seven.

Pick: Arizona 35-14.

No. 20 Houston at West Virginia (plus 8 1/2)

Houston gave up a season-high 249 rushing yards to Colorado. Mountaineers tandem of Cam Cook and Michael Hawkins, averaging a combined 203 yards per game on the ground, were shut down by Kansas.

Pick: Houston 44-41.

Pittsburgh (plus 14) at No. 21 Louisville

Cardinals need to ratchet up their offense. They will play first half without leading tackler Stanquan Clark, who was suspended for his role in postgame fracas with North Carolina.

Pick: Louisville 26-17.

Western Kentucky at No. 22 Liberty (minus 17)

Liberty should be able to unleash its Conference USA-best run game against a defense giving up more than 5 yards per rushing attempt.

Pick: Liberty 42-21.

Vanderbilt at No. 23 Florida (minus 13 1/2)

Everything is contingent on which version of the Gators show up — the one that's beaten three ranked opponents or the one soundly beaten at home by South Carolina and Oklahoma.

Pick: Florida 29-14.

No. 24 Memphis (minus 3 1/2) at Navy

Marcus Stokes, who has four straight 300-yard passing games, will be the difference in a game featuring top-10 rushing offenses.

Pick: Memphis 35-28.

AP predictions scorecard

Last week: Straight-up — 14-7; Against spread — 11-10.

Season: Straight-up — 138-56; Against spread — 96-96-2.

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