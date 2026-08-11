College football rule changes include removing next-game DQs for a first targeting penalty

Targeting penalties assessed in the second half of a game will no longer require the offending player to sit out the first half of his team's next game, offensive pass interference will become a 10-yard penalty and the little-used fair catch kick will be introduced to college football.

Those are among the changes for the 2026 season, the National Football Foundation announced Tuesday in its annual summary of rules changes.

The targeting penalty change will be an experimental rule for 2026. A player disqualified for targeting for the first time in the season may participate in the following game. The trial rule will apply regardless of which half the targeting penalty is called.

A player who draws his second targeting penalty of the season will be required to miss the first half of the next game. A player who draws his third targeting of the season must sit out the full following game.

A conference can choose to initiate an appeals process after a player’s second targeting penalty. The appeal would be sent to the NCAA national coordinator of football officials for a video review. If the appeal is successful, the player would not be forced to sit out the first half of the following game.

Offensive PI now 10 yards

The penalty for offensive pass interference is being adjusted from 15 yards to 10 yards. The rules reserve 15-yard penalties primarily for personal fouls and unsportsmanlike conduct. Defensive pass interference will remain a spot foul, with a maximum of a 15-yard penalty.

Fair catch kick

In a change to align Division I rules with those in the NFL and high school, a team could choose to attempt a fair catch kick after a completed or awarded fair catch. The kick would be a place kick with a holder or a drop kick from the spot where the returner caught the ball. The defense would be at least 10 yards from the spot of the kick.

If the ensuing kick goes through the uprights, it would be worth three points.

The rarely used play last came up in the NFL in 2024 when the Los Angeles Chargers’ Cameron Dicker converted from 57 yards against the Denver Broncos.

Unsportsmanlike conduct

An automatic unsportsmanlike conduct penalty will be called if a player initiates any of these five actions or gestures: any act of simulating the brandishing of a weapon; slashing of the throat or a nose wipe signal; removing helmet after the ball is dead (with exceptions for timeouts and equipment adjustments); dead-ball contact fouls, such as pushing, shoving, striking, etc., that occur clearly after the ball is dead and that are not part of the game action; using forcible contact to push or pull an opponent off the pile after the ball is dead.

2 replay challenges

The head coach will now have two replay challenges per game. If a coach wins at least one of their first two challenges, they are awarded a third challenge. A challenge can be made only if the team has a timeout remaining and available; if the challenge is successful, the team’s timeout will not be charged.

Other changes

Coach-to-player communications through the helmet is now permissible for all NCAA divisions. ... Helmet attachments (e.g., Guardian Cap, SAFR Helmet Cover) that enhance player safety are allowed. All helmets, with or without the attachment, must be of the same color and design. ... Up to two sponsor patches are allowed on the jersey, with conference approval. A third patch is allowed in conference championship or postseason games. Logos may not exceed 4 square inches. One commercial logo, not to exceed 4 square inches, is permitted on the helmet.

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football