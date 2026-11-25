USC-UCLA is one of two rivalry week games matching teams ranked in The Associated Press Top 25 , topping a schedule full of intrigue in the race to secure spots in the final conference championship games and lock down College Football Playoff bids.

Things get started Thanksgiving night when TCU, with defensive coordinator Andy Avalos the interim coach following Sonny Dykes' firing, visits a No. 9 Texas Tech team going for its fifth straight win and a spot opposite No. 2 Utah in the Big 12 title game.

Nebraska, which just ended its 31-game losing streak against Top 25 opponents, will go on the road Friday and try to put a hole in No. 13 Iowa's CFP hopes. No. 5 Texas, still alive for the Southeastern Conference championship game, visits down-and-out rival Texas A&M and will go for a fourth straight win in the series. High-scoring West Virginia visits Utah as the last team with a chance to spoil the Utes' perfect regular season.

The Saturday showdowns start with Michigan at No. 25 Ohio State . “The Game,” as its known, has lost much of its luster with both teams having underachieved after winning national titles (Ohio State 2024, Michigan 2023).

No. 6 Alabama hosts the Iron Bowl against Auburn, the only team to beat No. 1 Georgia this season. Another game to keep an eye on is Washington at No. 14 Oregon, which has caught its second wind and won four straight to revive its playoff hopes.

Best game

No. 15 Southern California (8-3, 5-3 Big Ten, No. 15 CFP) at No. 10 UCLA (10-1, 7-1, No. 9 CFP), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

UCLA goes to the Big Ten championship game with a win and would receive the conference's automatic College Football Playoff bid with a victory in Indianapolis. Anything less puts the Bruins' playoff hopes in jeopardy if QB Ty Dieffenbach can't make it back from injury.

The Trojans simply must win this game or have their slim playoff hopes snuffed out.

Dieffenbach left the Bruins' triple-overtime loss at Michigan with a banged-up hip and sore elbow and ankle. Coach Bob Chesney said early in the week that Dieffenbach's health report wasn't as ominous as originally thought. Third-stringer Madden Iamaleava, who struggled while playing the Bruins' last six snaps, would start if Dieffenbach can't go.

Heisman Trophy watch

Heisman Trophy ballots go out next week to 930 voters, and the only debate at the moment is over the identity of the fourth finalist.

Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith (1-to-5 odds) is the runaway favorite to win college football's most prestigious individual award with Utah's Devon Dampier (6-to-1) and Miami's Darian Mensah (20-to-1) well behind.

Wake Forest's Gio Lopez (30-to-1), Georgia's Gunner Stockton (50-to-1) and Notre Dame's CJ Carr (66-to-1) lead the second wave of candidates.

Smith caught six passes for 165 yards, including touchdowns of 67 and 31 yards, in a 31-28 loss at Nebraska last week. Smith will go against a top-20 pass defense on Saturday when the Buckeyes host Michigan.

Numbers to know

2 — Quarterback pressures allowed by Iowa guard Kade Pieper on 322 pass plays — 0 sacks, 0 hits, 2 hurries, according to Pro Football Focus.

11 — Louisiana Tech's FBS-high defensive touchdowns since start of 2025 season.

23 — Jesse Legree's receptions of 20-plus yards for Oregon State, most by a player through a Week 12 since 2023.

31 — Field goals by Clemson's Nolan Hauser in 11 games, matching the FBS season record by Georgia's Billy Bennett in 2003 (31 in 14 games).

2011 — Last time Nebraska beat consecutive ranked opponents.

Under the radar

South Carolina (6-5) at Clemson (7-4), Saturday, 2 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Coaches Shane Beamer of South Carolina and Dabo Swinney of Clemson enter the game under heavy scrutiny.

A four-game winning streak that included beating Florida and Tennessee bought Beamer some good will, but a pair of 34-6 losses to lowly Arkansas and top-ranked Georgia have ratcheted up the pressure again.

The capital Swinney built with two national titles and two other appearances in national championship games from the 2015-19 seasons is dwindling. The Tigers went 7-6 last season and now sit 7-4 with lopsided losses to LSU and Miami, a fourth-quarter meltdown against Virginia Tech and a two-touchdown home loss to Georgia Tech.

The teams have split the last four meetings.

Hot seat

Deion Sanders' catchphrase when he was hired as Colorado's coach was “We coming.” Lots of Buffaloes fans are now asking when he's going.

The Buffs' loss at Cincinnati clinched a third losing season in Sanders' four years. He is 20-28 overall and 11-24 excluding the 9-4 season in 2024 when he had son Shedeur as his quarterback and Heisman Trophy-winning two-way star Travis Hunter.

Pressure has been building on Sanders all season but eased a bit Nov. 13 when the Buffs knocked off a ranked Houston at home. Against Cincinnati, the Buffs' four turnovers increased their total to an FBS-worst 23, and the most penalized team in the Big 12 was flagged six times for 65 yards. They haven't won a Big 12 road game in two years.

CU athletic director Fernando Lovo, hired 11 months ago, faces a difficult decision because the athletic department is hurting financially. If the Buffs do part ways with Sanders, he'll be owed about $25 million.

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