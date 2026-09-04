College Football's House of Pancakes: Cincinnati puts its offensive line in the spotlight

CINCINNATI (AP) — Offensive linemen rarely receive much promotion or have preseason marketing campaigns built around them.

However, with three NFL draft candidates, the University of Cincinnati is trying to change that.

Left guard Evan Tengesdahl, left tackle Joe Cotton and center Taran Tyo aim to turn Nippert Stadium into the Football House of Pancakes. The trio anchors an offensive line that was among the best in the nation last season.

The linemen have been featured on billboards throughout Cincinnati, along with television and radio advertisements, ahead of Saturday’s game against Boston College .

“They deserve the promotion. They were one of the top offensive line units in the country last year, and you’ve got a bunch of them back,” coach Scott Satterfield said. “Most of the time, you don’t give O-linemen much love. They never get to score, they don’t get to make catches or carry the ball. They get their joy in seeing running backs score or blocking for the quarterback.”

Linemen also get their joy by driving a defender to the turf and leaving them flat like a pancake.

Cincinnati launched the “Pancake with Us” promotional blitz during Big 12 media days in early July. Tengesdahl, Cotton and Tyo were photographed in chef’s outfits cooking pancakes. Pancake-making sets and syrup bottles featuring the trio were distributed.

The university's athletic department then hosted a pancake breakfast before a morning practice last month, which drew more than 1,000 fans.

Cincinnati has good reason to put the spotlight on its offensive line after it allowed the fewest sacks (eight) and tackles for loss (43) among Power Four teams last year.

It also showed the program was moving on after quarterback Brendan Sorsby transferred to Texas Tech. The NCAA this spring ruled Sorsby permanently ineligible after he placed thousands of impermissible sports bets over four years at Indiana and Cincinnati.

Tengesdahl — an AP Preseason All-America selection — said he was pleased the spotlight was large enough to shine on everyone.

“That doesn’t happen very often where the offensive line gets to be in the spotlight," he said. “We feel that pressure to be great and we love it. We love to have that expectation and have something to live up to.”

Tengesdahl is Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded returning guard in the country. He did not allow a sack and was the highest-ranked run-blocking guard in the Big 12 last season, according to PFF’s metrics.

“I like the pressure,” he said. “I like having something to live up to; it makes it fun in a way.

“We played in a lot of big games last year, so we’re used to that pressure,” Tengesdahl said. “It probably would have affected me more last year as a first-year starter. But I’m more seasoned this year with more reps under my belt. I feel very confident heading into the season because of the guys around me.”

Cotton — the top-ranked offensive lineman in last year’s transfer portal — also did not allow a sack and was an All-Big 12 second-team selection last season after coming over from South Dakota.

Tyo played guard last season after transferring from Ball State but moves from right guard to center this season. He replaces Gavin Gerhardt, a three-year starter.

“The expectation is high after last year, but as I’ve said before, it’s about coming into practice every day and competing at a high level and getting better with every rep," Tyo said. “We try to focus on the process, not look forward to the outcome.”

Right guard Xavier Lozowicki and right tackle Judea Milon are new starters, but both saw action in 12 games last season.

Georgia Southern transfer JC French IV takes over at quarterback following Sorsby’s departure and is appreciative of having a veteran line in front of him.

“In practice, workouts and throughout this whole offseason, you can tell that they’re a group that’s connected," he said. “It shows on the field. They’re a very united bunch, and it gives confidence to everyone on this team.”

Cincinnati will continue the pancake-centric theme throughout the season, including a buffet breakfast before games.

Once the game kicks off, though, there will be attention on another type of pancakes.

“We know how much work goes into playing offensive line, and a lot of what we do doesn’t always show up on the stat sheet," Cotton said. “So to have the spotlight on us a little bit and have people recognize the importance of the position is really special.”

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