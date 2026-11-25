ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jaylen Colon scored 16 points as Appalachian State beat Akron 76-66 on Wednesday.

Colon shot 4 of 11 from the field, including 4 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Mountaineers (5-3). Jonathan Moss scored 15 points, going 4 of 8 and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line. Ben Kopetzki shot 6 for 13, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Ty Pence finished with 16 points for the Zips (5-3). Akron also got 15 points from Tahj Staveskie. Evan Mahaffey also had 14 points, eight rebounds and four steals.

Appalachian State entered halftime up 37-33. Colon paced the team in scoring in the first half with nine points. Appalachian State used a 15-0 second-half run to come back from a six-point deficit and take the lead at 56-47 with 8:11 remaining. Moss scored 11 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.