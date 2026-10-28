Colorado coach Tad Boyle retools roster after losing several players, including leading scorer

Colorado (17-16, 7-11 Big 12)

Coach Tad Boyle retooled his roster after losing three of his top four scorers. The biggest loss was guard Isaiah Johnson, who left for Texas after setting the school single-season freshman scoring record (540 points). Also leaving were forwards Bangot Dak (Vanderbilt) and Sebastian Rancik (Florida State). Back, though, is guard Barrington Hargress and he will be counted on to pick up the scoring slack. He led the conference in assist-to-turnover ratio (3.6). He also shot 48.1% from 3-point range.

Players to watch

The sophomore trio of Jalin Holland, Ian Inman and Josiah Sanders will take on bigger roles. Holland was fourth on the team with 24 steals, while Inman was fourth with 22 3-point buckets. Sanders played in all 33 games a season ago and was the team's second-best offensive rebounder.

Departures and arrivals

Besides Johnson, Dak and Rancik, the Buffaloes lost Alon Michaeli (Saint Louis) to the transfer portal. The Buffaloes picked up Justin Neely, a 6-foot-6 forward averaged 11.5 rebounds a game for UNC Greensboro. They also brought in center Noah Fedderson from North Dakota State. He was the Summit League's sixth man of the year a season ago.

Top games

Colorado is participating in several tournaments/showcases this season, including the Bill Walton Classic on Nov. 7 against San Diego State in San Diego. The Buffaloes also will take part in the Acrisure Series, where they will play Stanford on Nov. 24 in Palm Desert, California. The following day they will take on either Grand Canyon or Saint Louis. In addition, Boyle and his squad will face Purdue in the Indy Classic on Dec. 19. Colorado has a game against rival Colorado State on Dec. 5.

Facts and figures

Boyle's 329 wins at Colorado are the most by a men's head basketball coach in school history. He has 10 of the school's 14 seasons with 20 or more wins. ... Started 8-0 last season before losing 91-86 at Colorado State on Dec. 6. ... The team went 2-6 in January.

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