Colton Joseph accounts for 4 touchdowns and Wisconsin routs Michigan State 31-3

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Colton Joseph threw for three touchdowns and rushed for another score to lead Wisconsin to a 31-3 win against Michigan State on Saturday.

Jacob Harris rushed for two scores for the Badgers (4-1, 2-0 Big Ten), who have won four consecutive games.

Harris caught a 20-yard pass from Joseph during the game's first series. The Badgers shaved 8:16 off the clock, going 75 yards in 15 plays, on their first-quarter scoring drive. The Badgers were 4 of 4 on third-down conversions on the opening drive.

Joseph and Harris revisited their connection for a second week, following a 72-yard score with 1:13 left that rallied Wisconsin to a 24-20 win at then-No. 13 Penn State.

Joseph, a former Old Dominion quarterback, went 9-of-20 passing for 145 yards. He had 10 rushing attempts for a season-high 130 yards, making him the first Badgers QB to rush for at least 100 yards in a game since Tanner McEvoy ran for 158 yards against Bowling Green in 2014.

Gavin Lahm’s 30-yard field goal with 3:56 remaining in the first half pushed Wisconsin to a 17-0 lead.

Liam Boyd kicked a 31-yard field goal with 9 seconds remaining in the first half to put Michigan State (2-3, 0-2) on the scoreboard at 17-3.

Joseph continued his strong performance, slipping past defenders and sprinting 47 yards for a TD that put Wisconsin ahead 24-3 at 10:36 of the third.

The Badgers put the game out of reach when Malachi Coleman caught a 46-yard Joseph pass for a score and a 31-3 lead with 7:56 left in the game.

Three quarterbacks played for Michigan State. Alessio Milivojevic, the starter, was 15-for-32 passing for 103 yards.

Jaziun Patterson was the Spartans' rushing leader with 18 attempts for 62 yards.

The Spartans failed to capitalize on a handful of Badgers' penalties. Wisconsin accrued six penalties for 67 yards.

Michigan State has lost three straight games.

The Badgers are on the brink of the Top 25 — they collected the most votes of any unranked team.

The takeaway

Michigan State: The Spartans finished 1 of 6 on fourth-down attempts.

Wisconsin: Tight end Jacob Harris is making an impact this season. Harris, a Bowling Green transfer, became the first Wisconsin tight end to catch touchdowns in back-to-back games since Jake Ferguson in 2018.

Up next

Michigan State: Hosts Illinois next Saturday.

Wisconsin: At No. 23 UCLA on Oct. 17.

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