Colts embrace a 2nd half restart with more certainty after the trading deadline passes

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts spent three weeks in limbo.

Players heard the mounting speculation and naturally wondered who might be the next one dealt while contemplating who would still be on the roster. They finally have those answers.

All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor and quarterback Daniel Jones are still on the roster. Coach Shane Steichen and coordinators Lou Anarumo, Jim Bob Cooter and Brian Mason are still calling the shots. And while two locker room lynchpins and two receivers were traded, the Colts are eager to play the hand they've been dealt for the rest of this season.

“Now we know who we have going forward and it's time to go,” Jones said Wednesday, less than 24 hours after the trade deadline passed. “Guys who haven't played as much will have new opportunities and I'm sure they'll step up and be ready to go. So, yeah, it definitely gives us clarity.”

It was a common sentiment throughout the Colts complex.

From Steichen to All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner to new No. 1 receiver Laquon Treadwell, everyone was ready to turn their attention to snapping a five-game losing streak when they host struggling Miami (1-7) on Sunday.

The biggest surprise might have been Taylor staying put. After Sunday's game, he thanked the fans for their support, sounding like he may have played his final game with the team that drafted him in 2020.

Taylor was not available Wednesday though he is expected to talk on Thursday and will continue to play a major role in the Colts offensive game plan moving forward. His wife, Ayanna, expressed her relief in a social media post. Steichen was happy, too.

“He's a hell of a football player,” Steichen said. “I'm excited that he's here.”

Team co-owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon wouldn't quibble if the Colts (2-7) suddenly changed directions over the final eight games, especially since they don't have a first-round draft pick next year. But she seems more focused on her future plans.

The blueprint is now clearly in place after getting rid of two receivers with expiring contracts who were unlikely to return next year: 34-year-old, six-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen and potential free agent Josh Downs, who had requested a trade.

“Initially, I was shocked,” said Treadwell, a first-round pick in 2016 who made the opening day roster for the first time in seven years. “Josh was up in the air, but Keenan was very shocking, I think, to a lot of guys in the (receivers) room. Hopefully, they get what they were looking for and all the guys here, we've got to go out there and still perform at a high level.”

In exchange the Colts collected three more 2027 draft picks — a sixth rounder from San Francisco for Allen and fourth and fifth rounders from Kansas City for Downs and a seventh-round pick. Two weeks ago, Indy added a third-round pick, and a fifth rounder in 2028, from Seattle for All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson and a 2027 fourth-round pick from the 49ers for Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.

The result: Indy saved some money now, possibly created a little more salary cap room for next year and now enters April's draft with 10 picks — one second-rounder, two thirds, three fourths, two fifths, one sixth and one seventh. They also may get two compensatory picks, which could be appealing to whomever takes the open general manager job.

Inside the locker room, though, there was little talk of anything beyond this week.

“We've got an opportunity to play this game that we love and that's what it comes down to,” Steichen said after publicly wishing Allen and Downs well. “At the end of the day, it's a business. There are tough decisions that have to be made, it's all part of it. But I can't be more excited for the guys to get these opportunities.”

Treadwell, punt returner Anthony Gould and veteran Nick Westbrook-Ikhine will get the first shot to replace Indy's top two receivers. Rookie guard Jalen Farmer and recently re-signed defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore have already taken over for Nelson and Buckner.

Gardner, for one, is eager to be part of the rebuild.

“I think it's definitely great to eliminate all that gray area,” he said before looking ahead. “I've got what it takes. I'm definitely looking forward to (being here).”

It might not be long before the trade talk ratchets up again.

The Colts could use their haul of draft picks to move around the draft board and with Taylor signed through 2028 and Jones signed through next year and not owed any bonus money until March 16, five days after the new league year begins, both could be prime candidates to be dealt yet again.

For now, the changes appear to be over. Steichen reiterated Jones will remain Indy’s starting quarterback ahead of Anthony Richardson and that the replacements have been given their assignments and can proceed with a now normal game week after starting it not knowing who to design the game plan around.

“You lose some games and obviously the trade deadline comes around and you lose some of these players and that's part of the business,” Steichen said. “I know those guys in the wide receiver room are fired up to have that opportunity to go compete.”