Colts expect WR Keenan Allen to play in season opener and are hopeful Alec Pierce also returns

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts expect receiver Keenan Allen to play in the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 13 despite his recent arrest and remain hopeful injured receiver Alec Pierce is also available.

Allen was arrested early Sunday morning on drunken driving charges, and general manager Chris Ballard told reporters Tuesday the team dealt with the incident internally. He did not say specifically what punishment, if any, had been applied.

"He’ll play, yes," Ballard said, noting the team does offer players rideshare services. “Fourteen years in the league, no issues, OK? Decorated career, decorated teammate. You know our relationship with Philip Rivers — I know Philip holds him in extremely high regard and (coach) Shane (Steichen) was with him. After you meet his mom and dad, who are amazing people, we feel good about who he is. We unequivocally feel good about who Keenan Allen is."

Allen has not spoken publicly since he was released from custody Sunday afternoon. He is facing preliminary misdemeanor charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated — endangering a person.

The arrest could lead to a league-imposed suspension though this is the first time in Allen's 14-year pro career he's been cited in a legal matter. He has a court date set for Sept. 16.

Allen was reunited with Steichen when he signed with the Colts on Aug. 18. The 34-year-old Allen is expected to provide a veteran presence as Indy's No. 3 receiver with Pierce and Josh Downs holding the top two spots.

The six-time Pro Bowler played 12 of his first 13 NFL seasons for the Chargers, working with Steichen there for his first seven NFL seasons. In November, Allen surpassed Hall of Famer Antonio Gates as the franchise's career reception leader with No. 956. He spent 2024 with the Chicago Bears before returning to the Chargers last year.

Allen's career total of 1,055 receptions rank 13th on the league's career list, and he begins this season needing 16 catches to pass Colts receivers coach Reggie Wayne for 11th. Among active players, Allen ranks fifth in yards receiving (12,051) and seventh in TD catches (70).

“I'm not going to comment on what happened,” Ballard said Tuesday. “But what I am going to tell you is, you know, good people make mistakes and he's a tremendous human being. Give him some grace, and he'll work through the process of the legal system.”

He added: “I think over time, he will prove to y'all in in this city of who he is, and I think he'll do that in a short amount of time.”

Pierce update

Pierce worked out with the team Tuesday after being activated from the physically unable to perform list late last week. He missed all of training camp as he rehabbed from surgery in March for an injured left ankle.

That gives him nearly two weeks to ramp up his activity before the opener.

Will that give him enough time to get into game shape?

“It’s good to have him back out there, got a good day of work today,” Ballard said. “We’ll see going forward, but we’re hopeful. We’ll see how it ends up landing.”

Pierce had platelet-rich plasma injections in January and when that didn't help with the pain, he opted for surgery after signing his four-year, $114 million contract extension.

Last season, Pierce had 47 receptions and 1,003 yards, both career highs, and six touchdowns in 2025. He's led all NFL qualifiers in yards per catch each of the past two seasons.

Richardson's future

Steichen is not scheduled to speak with reporters until Thursday, and Ballard deferred to his coach when asked which quarterback, Anthony Richardson or Riley Leonard, would be No. 2 on the depth chart behind incumbent starter Daniel Jones.

The competition remained close throughout camp and the preseason with Richardson and Leonard.

But Ballard insisted Richardson would remain with the Colts, for now, despite his earlier request to be traded. Richardson was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 draft and has dealt with a rash of injuries as well as accuracy problems throughout his career.

“We forget how young he is sometimes,” Ballard said. “I'm really proud of his growth, really proud of his growth. I thought there was a little bit of a rough start against New England, you know, with the turnovers. But there were two times in camp that I said ‘OK, he’s really starting to show some poise — the two-minute (drive) against New England and then during the Atlanta scrimmage he had a tremendous two-minute also. So it's been fun to watch Anthony's growth.”

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