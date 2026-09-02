Colts hope the return of a productive offense will help end a 5-year playoff drought

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (8-9)

Expectations

How long has it been since the Colts made the playoffs? The quarterback who last took them to the postseason in 2020, Philip Rivers, stayed out of football long enough to become Hall of Fame eligible and then came out of retirement late last season to see if he could make it back. While that gamble didn't work out, general manager Chris Ballard and coach Shane Steichen are back for one more shot. They believe quarterback Daniel Jones can replicate his strong start from 2025 and hope he stays healthy enough to finish this season. Through the first nine games last year, Jones and running back Jonathan Taylor were the cornerstones in one of the league's most dynamic offenses, and most of the pieces are in place to run it back. Defensively, the question is whether Indy can improve enough to emerge as a contender. Injuries prevented the Colts from seeing the full impact of assembling All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner, Pro Bowl cornerback Charvarius Ward and veteran safety Cam Bynum in the secondary. Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (neck) finished the season on injured reserve. If the defense clicks, the Colts might not just be playoff-bound. They could win their first AFC South crown since 2014.

New faces

LB CJ Allen, WR Keenan Allen , LB Bryce Boettcher, S Cam Taylor-Britt, DT Micheal Clemons, DE Caden Curry, S A.J. Haulcy, WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, DE Arden Key, S Jonathan Owens, DT Colby Wooden.

Key losses

WR Michael Pittman Jr., RT Braden Smith, DE Kwity Paye, CB Kenny Moore II , S Nick Cross, LB Zaire Franklin, OL Danny Pinter, DL Tyquan Lewis.

Strengths

Indianapolis returns nine of 11 starters from an offense that was on a historically productive pace until Jones' season was cut short by injuries. The Colts believe Jalen Travis is ready to replace departed RT Braden Smith, and that Alec Pierce will be more than capable of replacing Pittman as the No. 1 receiver. The addition of Allen gives Jones three proven wideouts, and TE Tyler Warren is likely to play an expanded role in his second season. If Gardner and Ward are healthy, the secondary could be far better — especially with CB Justin Walley and S Hunter Wohler back after they suffered season-ending injuries in 2025 preseason games.

Weaknesses

The top concern is generating a consistent pass rush. Laiatu Latu saw his sacks total increase from four in 2024 to 8 1/2 last year, but with Paye's departure in free agency, there's no clear successor on the opposite side. Indy expects Key and second-year DE Jaylahn Tuimoloau to help free up Latu. The Colts added depth with Clemons and two draft picks, Curry and George Gumbs Jr. Indy also is young at linebacker with two rookies — CJ Allen and Boettcher — projected as starters. Boettcher has been impressive, but Allen was limited by hamstring and calf injuries at camp. The Colts have started multiple rookie linebackers before, but Allen's missed time could prove costly.

Camp development

Anthony Richardson, the No. 4 overall draft pick in 2023, and second-year QB Riley Leonard have been battling to become Jones' backup. The injury-prone Richardson, who has a standing trade request , lost a fumble and threw an interception in Indy's preseason opener. He then went 3 of 9 for 24 yards and was sacked twice in Indy's second preseason game. Leonard hasn't been much better. He was under heavy pressure in Week 1 and struggled to sustain drives in Week 2. Neither Spencer Shrader nor Blake Grupe has separated himself in the kicking competition, either.

Fantasy players to watch

Taylor and Warren. Taylor remains a big-play threat every time he touches the ball and finished last season with a league-best 18 TD runs. Indy tried to exploit some of Warren's versatility early in his rookie season, asking him to run and throw the ball in addition to his other duties. He could be asked to do more of that this year, meaning he could score in ways other tight ends cannot.

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