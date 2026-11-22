ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington Commanders punter Tress Way remembers the team's 2024 game against the Cincinnati Bengals fondly.

Because that night, he didn't have to do his primary job.

Way wasn't called onto the field to punt. Neither was Bengals punter Ryan Rehkow.

Washington won it in a shootout 38-33 in a game that helped spur a run to the NFC championship game for the Commanders.

Of the 13 drives that weren't only quarterback kneels, just one (a Bengals missed field) didn't result in points.

That game, which still is prevalent in the minds of Commanders (3-5-1) coaches and players, was a talking point all week as they prepare to face the Bengals (7-2) and their high-flying offense once again on "Monday Night Football."

"Especially toward the end of the game, I was like, ‘Alright, we’re going to win this game,’ there was a chance of one more punt, a little pooch punt to pin them deep,” Way recalled with a laugh. “I just wanted to get in to chip in in the win. All I was doing was holding.”

The reason Way was just a holder that game was because Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels did everything asked of him for the Commanders. He went 21 of 23 passing for 254 yards and two touchdowns and led the team in rushing with 39 yards.

Excluding end-of-half kneel downs, the team scored on all of their possessions. And, as it turned out, the margin for error was extremely small.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns on 29 of 38 passing. Star receiver Ja'Marr Chase had two touchdowns and 118 yards receiving.

The Bengals got into scoring position on every drive that game. And it still wasn't enough to beat the Commanders in Cincinnati.

“I think just as a competitor, as a QB, I think it’s just like the pressure of the moment," Daniels said. “You want those moments where all eyes are on you, the pressure and you go out there and execute. I think that’s kind of just the biggest thing, from that game two years ago. We go out there and hopefully we don’t punt.”

That matchup, not only for what it showcased from both offenses, could be a lookahead to what this Monday's game is like.

The Bengals have scored at least 31 points in their past five games and are one of the best teams in the NFL. The Commanders are, once again, trying to prove themselves. And they may have to score early and often to hang around with the Bengals.

“You can’t make mistakes, that’s what it takes," Commanders running back Austin Ekeler said. "But then also, playmakers making plays. It’s going to come down to a heavyweight fight of making sure that we don’t turn the ball over on offense, and making sure we can get one off of them and limit their big explosive plays, because they have some playmakers over there. That’s what it’s going to come down to.”

Cincinnati's offense has been electrifying so far this season, and ranks third in the NFL in points scored. Its passing attack, led by Burrow with his offensive playmakers, ranks first in the league with 298.9 yards per game — 30 yards better than the second-place Packers. Washington, on the other hand, ranks 31st in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game (244.8).

Commanders defensive coordinator Daronte Jones has the unenviable task of trying to slow down the Bengals this week.

“You wanna try to change up the looks for (Burrow) as much as possible,” Jones said. “Any way that you can provide some level of doubt, or, ‘Hey, I thought it was this and they actually rotated to this particular look, or I thought this guy was in this particular area,' just to try to buy an extra hitch. Now, obviously, he’s played a lot of games, and so he’s seen a lot of ball, and it’s hard to fool a guy like that. But our ability to try to, some way, shape or form, provide some level of stress, mental stress for him."

Few teams, though, have been able to provide that level of stress to the Bengals.

Burrow, Chase and Tee Higgins are once again the central figures of their offense, just like in 2024, and have been dominant this season. The Commanders' offense will try and replicate their success this time around without receiver Terry McLaurin, who caught the game-sealing touchdown pass two years ago.

This year's game could once again be a shootout. If the Commanders are to pull the upset, it may have to be. And Daniels might have to shine in the same way he did in 2024.

“I knew we had a good quarterback," Commanders safety Jeremy Reaves said of the 2024 game. "I knew we had somebody that could win us games. I also knew that we didn’t do enough defensively. I knew that, if the game came down to 5 (Daniels), I was going to choose him every time.”

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