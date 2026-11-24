LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The Washington Commanders activated running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt ahead of Monday night's game against Cincinnati, potentially boosting their offense.

Croskey-Merritt has played in five games this season. He hasn't played since Washington's tie against the New York Giants on Oct. 11 because of a groin injury.

Croskey-Merritt had 82 yards on 11 carries (a 7.5-yard average) and a touchdown against the Giants. For the season, he has 67 rushes for 239 yards (3.6 yards per carry) and two TDs.

His return gives the Commanders another option as they try to keep up with the Bengals' potent offense.

Washington cornerback Amik Robertson was inactive. He had been listed as questionable and participated in pregame warmups but was not able to play.

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