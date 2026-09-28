Commanders LB Leo Chenal has neck surgery and QB Jayden Daniels to return to practice this week

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington Commanders linebacker Leo Chenal underwent neck surgery on Monday, coach Dan Quinn said.

“Leo had surgery this morning and it went well,” Quinn said. “That’s a big deal. Great teammate and has been a significant addition, both on and off the field, so that was good news to hear.”

Chenal suffered a neck injury late in the second quarter of the Commanders’ 33-31 victory over the Seahawks after attempting to tackle Seattle running back Emanuel Wilson. Washington's medical staff attended to Chenal on the ground for several minutes before he was driven off on a medical cart. Several teammates took a knee as Wilson was tended to.

Chenal was taken to a hospital for further evaluation. Quinn told reporters after the game that the linebacker had feeling in all his extremities.

“We’re definitely thinking of him,” Quinn said. “He’s a great teammate. We love him. Any time a guy gets banged up like that, you’re just thinking of him and pulling for him as much as you can.”

Chenal signed with Washington in March after spending his first four professional seasons with Kansas City. He has 18 total tackles (nine solo, nine assisted) in three games with the Commanders this year.

Jayden Daniels set to return to practice soon

After missing Sunday’s game with a dislocated left elbow, Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels will return to practice “in some form or fashion” this week, Quinn said.

The Commanders leave for London on Tuesday, and Wednesday’s practice is expected to be light. Quinn doesn't expect to know whether Daniels can play against Indianapolis until later this week.

“Once we get there, that will give us a little more indication of where we’re at and how we can go into that space,” Quinn said. “Just the fact that we’re working back into that space gives me optimism heading into the week.”

Daniels suffered the injury on the final play in the first half of Washington’s Week 2 loss to Dallas. The quarterback saw multiple specialists in Los Angeles and New York last week for the recurring injury to his non-throwing elbow that he first suffered last season, and Quinn said Friday that Daniels was “week to week.”

Quinn said Daniels has yet to push him about returning to the lineup but he wouldn’t be surprised if that happens in the next couple of days because of the quarterback’s competitiveness.

“To his credit, he’s been absolutely putting in the work, but he has not done that yet today,” Quinn said, later adding: “I am excited to get him back out on the practice field.”

Other injury updates

Quinn expects linebacker Frankie Luvu (groin) and tight end Chig Okonkwo (hamstring) to return to practice this week. Both have missed the past two games.

Running back Rachaad White played through a shoulder injury on Sunday. Quinn said White's availability will depend on how well the running back responds in practice later this week.

Quinn did not have an update on guard Sam Cosmi, who is in the concussion protocol, or safety Nick Cross, who missed this past week with an internal injury. The coach said the team has one more medical check on Tuesday before departing for London.

Austin Ekeler returns

The Commanders signed free agent running back Austin Ekeler on Monday.

Ekeler visited the Carolina Panthers last week but did not sign. Quinn said he expects the running back to travel to London and potentially play this weekend.

“We definitely expect him to travel and be a part of this week,” Quinn said. “New system for him on offense, but not so much on the team side. We’ll get him into the mix and see what the next three days look like.”

Ekeler spent the last two seasons in Washington after playing his first seven years with the Los Angeles Chargers. He suffered a season-ending torn Achilles tendon in Week 2 last year and remained unsigned while he recovered.

“It was very cool to have Austin here,” Quinn said. “A great teammate, really one (that is) respected here.”

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