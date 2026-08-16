Commanders QB Marcus Mariota has a sprained MCL in his right knee, AP source says

Washington Commanders backup quarterback Marcus Mariota has a sprained medial collateral ligament in his right knee, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the team had not yet announced the injury.

Mariota, 32, is expected to miss time into the regular season as a result. He was injured during Washington's preseason opener against Miami on Friday night.

It is not clear what the Commanders’ plan is moving forward to get through the rest of training camp at the position. Coach Dan Quinn is set to speak to reporters later Sunday.

Starter Jayden Daniels did not play against the Dolphins. The only other QBs on the roster are Sam Hartman and rookie Athan Kaliakmanis.

AP Sports Writer Stephen Whyno contributed to this report.

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