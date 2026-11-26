GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Some people around the NFL might have needed a reminder what Jayden Daniels can do on a football field before the quarterback led the Washington Commanders on an impressive game-winning drive Monday night.

Arizona Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur was not among them.

“He's a stud — he's a good football player,” LaFleur said. “I don't think people have forgotten that. I think he's shown that this year, particularly over the last few weeks.”

Now the Cardinals (3-8) and their revamped defense will try to stop Daniels and the Commanders (4-5-1) in the desert on Sunday. Arizona has lost three straight games and is trying to snap an 11-game home losing streak, which is the longest in franchise history and one of the longest in NFL history.

The Cardinals shook up their coaching staff on Monday, firing defensive coordinator Nick Rallis and promoting veteran coach Teryl Austin to take over for the remainder of the season. The 61-year-old Austin has plenty of experience as a defensive coordinator, spending time in the role with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2022-2025), Cincinnati Bengals (2018) and Detroit Lions (2014-17).

LaFleur said he didn't expect Austin to bring drastic changes, though he was sure there would be some tweaks.

“We've got six weeks (left) — you can't just wholesale change,” LaFleur said. “But he'll put his spin on it.”

The Commanders have moved back into the playoff race after winning three of their past four games. They'll have a quick turnaround after Monday's win, facing the Cardinals on six days of preparation.

The 25-year-old Daniels — a 2024 Pro Bowl selection — has played well over the past five games, throwing for at least 200 yards in all of them and tossing seven touchdowns and just two interceptions. He's familiar to fans in Arizona, spending the first few years of his college career at Arizona State before transferring to LSU and winning the Heisman Trophy .

Now he's playing some of the best football of his professional career.

“I couldn’t have been more proud at the end to see Jayden,” Commanders coach Dan Quinn said after Monday's win. “I thought he absolutely ripped a couple of throws in the way that he can."

Need to know

Washington (4-5-1) at Arizona (3-8)

When/where to watch: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EST, FOX

Latest odds: Commanders by 7 1/2.

Against the spread: Commanders 6-4, Cardinals 4-7

Last week: Commanders beat the Bengals 22-20; Cardinals lost to Chiefs 34-7

Last meeting: Commanders beat the Cardinals 42-14 on Sept. 29, 2024, in Glendale, Arizona.

Series record: Commanders lead 79-47-2.

Matchup to watch

Daniels vs. the Cardinals' new-look defense. On paper, this should be another juicy opportunity for Daniels to continue his good play. Arizona has given up at least 30 points in eight of 11 games this season and has allowed a league-high 25 touchdowns in the passing game. The Cardinals also have just 22 sacks this season, which ranks in the bottom half of the league.

Stats and stuff

— Cardinals TE Trey McBride has caught a team-high 87 passes this season which ranks second in the NFL behind Dallas receiver CeeDee Lamb, who has 88 receptions.

— The Cardinals might be starting 40-year-old Josh Johnson at quarterback for a second straight week. Rookie quarterback Carson Beck is still dealing with back spasms and his availability is questionable. Johnson completed 18 of 31 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown in last week's 34-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

— Cardinals safety Budda Baker will become just the 18th player in franchise history to appear in 150 games with the franchise on Sunday.

— Arizona has lost just one fumble this season, which is the best mark in the league.

— The Commanders have a 10-3 record against the Cardinals since divisional realignment in 2002.

— Washington rookie WR Antonio Williams had a breakout game in Monday's win, catching nine passes for 122 yards, including two receptions on the game-winning drive that took just 39 seconds.

— The Commanders have won two straight games for the first time since 2024, when they won six straight games to end the regular season.

— Washington is in third place in the NFC East, two games behind the New York Giants (6-3-1) for the top spot. The Dallas Cowboys are in second with a 5-6 mark. The Commanders and Giants played to a memorable 27-27 tie in Week 5.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here