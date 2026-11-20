Support for the reelection of FIFA President Gianni Infantino was reaffirmed by the 10 members of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) on Friday.

Infantino was challenged by Japan's Kohzo Tashima and France's Philippe Diallo this week when candidate bids closed. The election is on March 18.

Infantino has been president since 2016 and seeks a controversial fourth term to 2031.

“This serves as recognition of the leadership of the current FIFA president and the positive transformations within football,” CONMEBOL said in a statement.

The council met in Barranquilla, Colombia, on the eve of the Copa Sudamericana final between Boca Juniors and Atlético Mineiro.

CONMEBOL has stood by Infantino through the controversy that erupted mid-year over his now-abandoned attempt to sell the World Cup’s commercial rights to a private investment group.

Under Infantino’s presidency, South America has received millions of dollars in football development funding. He also backed the successful bid by Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay to co-host the 2030 World Cup alongside Spain, Morocco, and Portugal — marking the first time the tournament will span three continents.

Additionally, CONMEBOL is advocating to expand the tournament from 48 to 64 teams, a proposal that could gain traction if Infantino secures another term.

In a three-candidate race, a two-thirds majority is required to win in the first round. If no candidate reaches that threshold, the lowest polling contender is eliminated, and a simple majority decides the second round.

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