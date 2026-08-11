Connecticut Democrats weigh generational change as US. Rep. John Larson, 78, faces primary fight

Connecticut Democrats are choosing whether to stick with U.S. Rep. John Larson, a longstanding fixture in the state’s politics, or embrace a generational change by choosing a far younger replacement.

Larson, 78, has represented the Hartford and central Connecticut-based 1st Congressional District since 1999. After largely avoiding serious Democratic opposition during his time in Congress, Larson is now facing concerns about his health and age after he abruptly stopped speaking during a speech on the House floor last year.

His office has since said Larson suffered a complex partial seizure, maintaining that he’s fit to seek a 15th term and is taking medication to help control the condition.

With Democrats expected to hold the seat in November, the fight over who becomes the Democratic nominee in the 1st Congressional District isn’t critical to the party’s effort to take back control of the House. However, it does reflect the growing willingness of younger Democrats to take on some of their party’s most stalwart figures in Washington.

After President Joe Biden’s drawn-out decision to ultimately step aside in 2024 at 81, which helped pave the way for Donald Trump’s second term in the White House, the Democratic Party’s veterans have increasingly been targeted as part of the problem.

Larson’s leading challenger is former Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, who won the state’s Democratic Party endorsement earlier this year.

Bronin, 46, is a Rhodes scholar, lawyer and U.S. Navy Reserve officer. He was a sophomore at Yale when Larson was first elected to Congress.

Bronin has said that the Democratic Party’s reluctance to embrace generational change, including Biden’s failed reelection campaign, was the leading factor in his decision to challenge Larson.

“I think we would be a stronger Democratic Party if more of our leadership recognized that part of leadership is knowing when it’s time to pass the torch,” Bronin said during a July 29 debate.

Larson has pushed back against the criticism surrounding his long time in office, saying experience is a virtue and leaning on his willingness to fight against President Donald Trump.

“I’ve called for his impeachment because of his violation for the rule of law, this president ignores the rule of law,” Larson said during the July 29 debate.

Other candidates running for the congressional seat are state Rep. Jillian Gilchrist, 44, and Ruth Fortune, 38, a lawyer who immigrated to the U.S. from Haiti.

Connecticut's remaining four congressional seats are held by Democrats not facing a primary challenge. Republicans will hold a primary for the state's 4th and 5th Congressional Districts.

Separately, the only statewide race on Tuesday is the Democratic primary for governor. Current Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont is seeking a third term against state Rep. Josh Elliott, 41, who is running left of Lamont.

Lamont, 71, a wealthy former cable entrepreneur, has developed a reputation as a fiscal moderate, signing a major tax cut and paying down unfunded state pension liabilities. He has also supported access to abortion through safe harbor laws and greater protections for immigrants.

No Connecticut governor has served three consecutive terms in modern times.