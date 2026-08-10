Contiguous US breaks its record for hottest month ever, NOAA says

KENSINGTON, Maryland (AP) — The contiguous United States set a record for its hottest month ever in July, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Last month averaged 76.89 degrees Fahrenheit (24.94 degrees Celsius) across the Lower 48 states, eclipsing the Dust Bowl’s July 1936 by an eighth of a degree.

Although it was unusually cool in Alaska, hotter than normal conditions blanketed the Lower 48, with the most excessive heat in the Mountain West, Southwest, Northern Plains and Southeast.

The biggest driver of the heat was at night. Nighttime lows, which are crucial for people and agriculture to recover from hot days, smashed the old record for hottest minimums by 0.7 degrees, NOAA said. Hotter nights are a classic sign of human-caused climate change , according to scientists.

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