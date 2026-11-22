BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Cooper DiLeva kicked a 42-yard field goal as time expired as San Diego State scored nine points in the last two minutes to shock No. 15 Boise State 22-20 on Saturday night.

Boise State (9-2, 6-1 Pac-12; No. 17 CFP) watched its playoff hopes take a big hit as the Broncos squandered a late 20-13 lead.

San Diego State (6-5, 5-2) clinched a spot in the Pac-12 championship game and will return to Boise for a rematch on Dec. 4.

“We knew it was going to be a 60-minute fight, and we used every single second of what it was, to find a way to win,” San Diego State coach Sean Lewis said. “Even better, we have punched our ticket to come back here in two weeks and partake in the first Pac-12 championship against a really good team.”

Despite some early struggles, Boise State seemed poised to escape with a victory before the Aztecs rallied.

But a spectacular 37-yard touchdown catch by Jaylon Hawkins, in which he wrestled the ball away in the end zone from an apparent interception by Sherrod Smith, pulled San Diego State within 20-19 with 1:51 to play.

San Diego State failed on a 2-point conversion attempt and the Broncos recovered an onside kick, but couldn’t get a first down to salt away the game.

Instead of punting on fourth-and-3 at the Aztecs 45, Boise State coach Spencer Danielson went for the first down, but quarterback Maddux Madsen was dragged down for a 1-yard loss. The Broncos had converted 13 straight fourth-down plays before coming up short.

“We’re going to be aggressive and that’s our mentality,” Danielson said. “It’s fourth-and-3 for the game. Looking at it after the fact, it didn’t go our way. But if you get it, the game’s over. We didn’t get it done in the moment, and that’s on me.”

Stone Saunders, who threw for 227 yards and rushed for 41 more, only needed two completions of seven and 24 yards to set up DiLeva for the winning kick.

“Coop’s the guy,” Saunders said of his kicker. “He’s got ice in his veins, and we know that, especially on the last drive. Just get close and give him a chance.”

Madsen threw for 311 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

The takeaway

Boise State: After averaging more than 50 points in their last three games, the Broncos leaned on defense, which couldn’t deliver in the game’s biggest moments. The Boise State defense has been pushed to the brink in several games, and it finally cost them — not only the game but also possibly a playoff berth.

San Diego State: The Aztecs have played better defensively since melting down last month in a 56-49 loss to Colorado State. Now they have a chance to secure their first Pac-12 conference title in two weeks.

Up next

Boise State: Travels to a Pac-12 opponent Saturday that will be named Sunday.

San Diego State: Travels to a Pac-12 opponent Saturday that will be named Sunday.

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here , visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full men’s basketball coverage here