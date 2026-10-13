Cornell suspends fraternity parties for rest of academic year amid sexual assault controversy

Cornell University is suspending parties and other social events at fraternity houses for the rest of the academic year and will give the New York State Police a role investigating sex crimes on campus, university officials announced Tuesday, amid mounting outrage over its handling of allegations that a female student was sexually assaulted at a fraternity house in 2024

The measures announced by Cornell President Michael Kotlikoff include a suspension of all parties and social events at Interfraternity Council houses through the end of the 2026-27 academic year and a new “zero tolerance” policy for violations that would result in the immediate emergency suspension of a chapter.

“These measures will provide time for a thorough review of fraternity life at Cornell to determine whether and how it can safely continue,” Kotlikoff wrote in a letter to the campus community.

He also committed to adding a case manager to the school’s Office of Civil Rights to help those who report sexual misconduct on the Cornell campus navigate the processes and to working with the New York State Police to allow their trauma-informed criminal investigators — who are independent of Cornell University — to investigate allegations. Allegations are currently investigated by Cornell University Police.