ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have made their biggest move of the season to try to fix a broken defense , just in time for consecutive games against last-place teams, needing to win both to have a realistic shot at the playoffs.

Veteran coach Mike Pettine will call the defensive plays Sunday against Tennessee after those duties were taken from first-time defensive coordinator Christian Parker, at 34 the youngest to have that title in franchise history. Pettine will have to do it again on a short week against Philadelphia on Thanksgiving.

A season full of struggles on defense reached its low point in a loss to San Francisco last week, with the Cowboys giving up the most yards they ever have at home (584), including three touchdowns of 65-plus yards.

Coach Brian Schottenheimer is trying to downplay the significance of the play-calling change, stressing that Parker still has his title and, therefore, is still the leader of the defense.

“I don’t think Christian Parker’s being put on the bench,” Schottenheimer said. “I think we’re adjusting who’s calling the plays on game day. But I do know that the commitment that this guy has to grind and help us find ways to win is not going to waver.”

The Titans don't have playoff hopes to try to salvage in coach Robert Saleh's first season, but Cam Ward is coming off consecutive games with two touchdown passes for the first time this season. He had a streak of four such games late in his rookie year last season.

Saleh figures what Ward studies of the Dallas defense this week will translate despite the play-calling switch.

“They’ll be hard pressed to change the scheme this quickly,” Saleh said. “Will there be a nuance with the rhythm at which it’s called? Sure. But at the end of the day, they should be very similar.”

Need to know

Tennessee (1-8) at Dallas (4-6)

When/where to watch: Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, Fox.

Latest odds: Cowboys by 7 1/2.

Against the spread: Titans 4-5, Cowboys 4-6.

Last week: Titans lost to Jaguars 40-23; Cowboys lost to 49ers 46-40.

Last meeting: Cowboys beat Titans 27-13 on Dec. 29, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Series record: Cowboys lead 9-7.

Matchup to watch

Bet the over (54 1/2 points, by the way). It's a matchup of the two worst defenses in the NFL. The Cowboys are last overall and against the run, which could mean good things for former Dallas running back Tony Pollard. He has a solid 4.4-yard average and seven total touchdowns. Six (five rushing, one receiving) have come in the past three games. The Titans are 31st overall with the No. 32 pass defense, which could mean good things for George Pickens. The Cowboys receiver is coming off his best game in an otherwise disappointing season. CeeDee Lamb is second in the league to Seattle's Jaxon Smith-Njigba in yards receiving and touchdown catches. Dak Prescott's offense is third in the NFL in yards passing.

Stats and stuff

— A loss clinches a fifth consecutive losing season for the Titans, which would be the longest such streak since the franchise moved to Tennessee from Houston in 1997.

— While the Cowboys have just one winning streak in their two seasons under Brian Schottenheimer, they've also never been three games below .500. A loss would put them there, and put to rest any realistic hope of catching the New York Giants in the NFC East.

— Prescott is set for his 150th career regular-season start. He has a record of 87-61-1, but is just 11-15-1 under Schottenheimer. His 87 victories are seven shy of three-time Super Bowl winner Troy Aikman's club record.

— Titans LB Anthony Hill leads all rookies with 82 tackles and is one of just four regardless of experience averaging at least 10 tackles per game. He played at the home of the Cowboys three years ago, helping Texas to a 49-21 victory over Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship game.

— Cowboys DT Quinnen Williams has three sacks and two forced fumbles in the past three games. The most recent Dallas defender to have at least that many over three games was Micah Parsons in 2022.

— Titans PK Joey Slye tied a club record with three field goals of at least 50 yards against the Jaguars. He's the first in the league to do that this season. Slye also had two tackles on special teams and forced a fumble on a kickoff.

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