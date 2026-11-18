FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Cowboys are taking play-calling duties away from first-time defensive coordinator Christian Parker after Dallas gave up three long touchdowns and the most yards at home in franchise history during a loss to San Francisco , two people with knowledge of the decision said Wednesday.

Parker will retain his title, but former NFL defensive coordinator Mike Pettine, who joined the staff a month ago as a consultant, will call the plays, the people told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move hasn't been announced.

The 46-40 loss to the 49ers was far from the first meltdown on defense under the 34-year-old Parker, the youngest defensive coordinator in franchise history. But it was the most frustrating for coach Brian Schottenheimer, who called the overall performance “unacceptable” and the tackling “atrocious.”

The San Francisco defeat was the third time in franchise history the Cowboys have scored at least 40 points and not won the game. Two have been under Schottenheimer. The other was a 40-40 tie against Green Bay in 2025, the only season for Matt Eberflus before he was fired and replaced by Parker.

Dallas (4-6) plays Tennessee (1-8) at home Sunday, and the Cowboys still have hope of trying to overtake the New York Giants in the mediocre NFC East.

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