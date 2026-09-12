Cowboys running back Malik Davis needs surgery on hip, AP source says

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys running back Malik Davis needs surgery on the hip he injured in practice Friday and is headed for injured reserve, a person with knowledge of the details said.

The backup to Javonte Williams won't play in the season opener Sunday night at the Giants. It wasn't immediately clear whether Davis will be able to return from the injury this season, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hasn't revealed the plan for surgery.

With Williams set to start, Davis' absence could shift Emari Demercado into a backup role. The Cowboys claimed the former TCU running back on waivers at the end of the preseason. Dallas also has Israel Abanikanda on its practice squad.

Meanwhile, New York receiver Malik Nabers is listed as questionable coming off an ACL tear in his right knee last season.

Nabers is nearly a year removed from his knee injury and has been progressing from individual through team drills and contact practices over the past month. Nabers has been a full participant in practice this week, according to the Giants, though he said the coaching staff is leaving it up to him to decide whether he plays.

“At the end of the day, it’s my career,” Nabers said Thursday. “It’s my body. I know when I’m able to play, and I know when I’m able to do what I want to do. So, everybody’s got to live with the decision on what I want to do with my career.”

AP Sports Writer Stephen Whyno in New York contributed to this report.

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