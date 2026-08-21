Cowing returns punt for TD to spark the 49ers in 41-18 preseason win over the Chargers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Jacob Cowing returned a punt for an 83-yard touchdown, Eddy Pineiro kicked a pair of field goals and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Los Angeles Chargers 41-18 on Thursday night in a preseason game.

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy saw his first preseason action, going 4 of 6 for 29 yards in the first quarter.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert played the opening series in his first appearance of the preseason. He was 1 of 2, hitting Charlie Kolar with a 9-yard pass as the team went 3-and-out.

Battling for a roster spot at wide receiver, Cowing showed off his speed and agility after the Chargers went 3-and-out with three minutes left in the second quarter.

Chargers punter JK Scott kicked 52 yards to the 49ers' 17-yard line, where Cowing fielded the ball. He dashed to the left and ran in for the score, giving San Francisco a 17-3 lead.

The 49ers (1-1) got field goals of 48 and 45 yards from Pineiro in the second quarter and led 20-3 at halftime. Their other TDs came on a 7-yard run by Sincere McCormick and a 1-yard plunge by fourth-string running back Khalil Herbert.

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey didn't play although he was on the field for pregame warmups. Coach Kyle Shanahan has downplayed what he described as “tightness” for McCaffrey, saying the veteran would be practicing if it was the regular season.

The Chargers were stuck in neutral most of the game. They had eight punts, seven penalties and eight first downs. They scored late in the game on Jerand Bradley's 28-yard TD catch from DJ Uiagalelei and Evan Svoboda's 2-point conversion.

Los Angeles (1-1) closed to 20-9 in the third. 49ers' fourth-string QB Adrian Martinez's pass for Cowing was intercepted by Junior Colson, who ran 16 yards for the score. Cameron Dicker's extra-point attempt went wide left. Dicker hit a 21-yard field goal for the Chargers' first points of the game.

Martinez scored on a 9-yard keeper and then hit Jordan Watkins for a 17-yard TD in the fourth.

49ers backup QB Mac Jones took over on their second drive of the game. He was 6 of 13 for 89 yards.

Rookie De'Zhaun Stribling and KhaDarel Hodge led the 49ers' receiving corps with 4 catches for 46 yards apiece. McCormick was their top rusher with 53 yards on six carries.

Chargers backup QB Trey Lance, a former top pick of the 49ers, was 10 of 16 for 73 yards.

Chargers left tackle Branson Taylor was hurt on a play in the second quarter and did not return.

Up next

49ers: At Las Vegas next Thursday in final preseason game.

Chargers: Host SoFi Stadium co-tenant the Rams next Thursday to close preseason.

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