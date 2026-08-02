Cronenworth's single gives Padres 6-5 win over Giants after Miller blows save

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jake Cronenworth singled in Xander Bogaerts with two outs in the ninth inning and the San Diego Padres beat the San Francisco Giants 6-5 on Saturday night for their seventh win in eight games.

The Padres remained a game back of the third NL wild-card spot.

The Padres had to rally after Osleivis Basabe, a late replacement for MLB batting leader Luis Arraez, hit a two-run double off All-Star Mason Miller with two outs in the eighth to tie it at 5.

Xander Bogaerts hit a leadoff double off Dylan Smith (0-3) and was sacrificed by Freddy Fermin. With two outs, Fernando Tatis Jr. was intentionally walked before Cronenworth singled to center.

Miller (4-1) got the win as well as his first blown save.

With the Padres trying to hold onto a 5-3 lead, Miller relieved Jeremiah Estrada with the bases loaded and one out in the eighth. He struck out pinch-hitter Grant McCray before Basabe, playing in just his third game this year, hit a 103-mph four-seam fastball from Miller just in front of the wall in left to bring in Rafael Devers and Willy Adames. Miller got Bryce Eldridge to ground out.

Fermin hit a two-run homer in the fourth off Tyler Mahle for a 3-2 lead.

Basabe had tied it at 2 with a two-run homer off Walker Buehler with one out in the third. The Giants went ahead 3-2 when Buehler walked Willy Adames with the bases loaded.

It was the first homer since 2023 for Basabe, who started at second and batted ninth after Arraez was scratched minutes before the game with cramps.

The Giants said Arraez was scratched as a precaution after he came out of Friday night's game in the seventh inning with cramps. Arraez, who leads the majors with a .328 batting average, is among the top trade candidates as Monday’s deadline approaches.

Basabe's contract was selected from Triple-A on Tuesday after Casey Schmitt went on the injured list.

Up next

Giants RHP Landen Roupp (7-9, 4.12 ERA) and Padres RHP Michael King (6-7, 3.38) were scheduled to start the series finale Sunday.

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